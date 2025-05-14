Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Could taking popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs help curb alcohol use? Well, researchers say they already are.

Taking semaglutide and liraglutide — a lesser-known active ingredient — medications for weight loss cut their consumption by nearly two-thirds in just four months.

The findings are good news in the fight against alcohol use disorder. Excessive drinking can harm the liver and other organs, in addition to increasing the risk of several types of cancer. In the U.S., approximately 178,000 people die from excessive alcohol use each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 20,000 people die from alcohol-related cancers.

“GLP-1 analogues have been shown treat obesity and reduce the risk of multiple obesity-related complications. Now, the beneficial effects beyond obesity, such as on alcohol intake, are being actively studied, with some promising results,” Carel le Roux, a professor at University College Dublin, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Taking weight loss drugs is helping people cut their alcohol intake in just months. Researchers said regular drinkers slashed their weekly consumption by 68 percent ( Getty/iStock )

Le Roux is one of the co-author of the work, alongside colleagues in Ireland and Saudi Arabia. The research was published this month in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

To reach these conclusions, they examined more than 260 patients who were being treated for obesity at an Irish clinic. Of those, nearly 80 percent were women, 179 of whom drank alcohol regularly. Their average weight was over 200 pounds.

However, just 188 of patients were tracked for an average of four months. None of them increased their alcohol intake and their average alcohol decreased from 11.3 units a week to just 4.3 units. A bottle of wine contains 10 units.

Regular drinkers saw a reduction of 68 percent, which is comparable to a drug used to treat alcohol use disorder, the authors said.

open image in gallery Popular weight loss drugs have uncomfortable side effects. But, research has found they also may have surprising health benefits ( Getty )

But, just how does it work? Well, more research needs to be done, but Le Roux said “it is thought to involve curbing cravings for alcohol that arise in subcortical areas of the brain that are not under conscious control. Thus, patients report the effects are ‘effortless.’”

The semaglutide drugs mimic a hormone that targets appetite regulating areas of the brain. Millions of Americans use the drugs, which other researchers have found may come with surprising health benefits. One recent study has found semaglutide treats liver disease in two-thirds of patients. A study released on Tuesday found oral treatments can mimic the metabolic effects of gastric bypass surgery.

