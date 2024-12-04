Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

In a new head-to-head trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly said Wednesday that patients using its obesity medication Zepbound lost significantly more weight than those who were given competitor Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy.

Eli Lilly said that users of Zepbound, which contains the antidiabetic medication tirzepatide, shed 47 percent more pounds compared to those who were given the other semaglutide drug.

After 72 weeks, those who received weekly injections of Zepbound lost 20.2 percent of their body weight, or just over 50 pounds, while Wegovy users lost 13.7 percent, or more than 33 pounds.

About 31 percent of people taking Zepbound shed at least a quarter of their body weight, as Wegovy lost users lost just 16.1 percent.

open image in gallery The drugmaker Eli Lilly’s logo is seen on one of the company’s buildings in San Diego, California, in September 2020. The drugmaker said a clinical trial showed patients using the obesity drug Zepbound lost more weight than those who were given its competitor ( REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo )

“Given the increased interest around obesity medications, we conducted this study to help health care providers and patients make informed decisions about treatment choice,” Dr. Leonard Glass, senior vice president of global medical affairs at Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled that today’s findings showed the superior weight loss of Zepbound, which helped patients achieve 47 percent more relative weight loss compared to Wegovy,” he continued. “Zepbound is in a class of its own as the only FDA-approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist obesity medication, and it’s changing how millions of people manage this chronic disease.”

open image in gallery An injection pen of Zepbound, Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug, is seen next to boxes of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy earlier this year. Novo Nordisk said it would wait for the complete data to come out before responding to the study ( REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Brendan McDermid/Combination/File Photo )

Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment, but told Reuters it would wait for the complete data.

The randomized clinical trial, in which participants were divided into groups to compare the drugs, included 751 adult participants across the U.S. who were affected by obesity or were overweight, with at least one other medical condition that affected their health like hypertension, sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, and the metabolic disorder dyslipidemia. They did not have diabetes.

open image in gallery Injection pens and boxes of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy are seen in November 2023. The FDA approved a new indication for use for Wegovy earlier this year ( REUTERS/Victoria Klesty/Illustration//File Photo )

After the results of the trial were released, Reuters reported that Eli Lilly’s shares rose marginally in premarket trading.

Eli Lilly said it would continue to evaluate the trial’s results, which would be published in a peer-review journal and presented at a conference next year. Previous research from both companies found that the drugs helped people lose weight, but didn’t pit the two drugs against each other.

Both drugs are different versions of the diabetes treatments Mounjaro and Ozempic, which are produced by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, respectively.

The news comes as both companies have boosted production. Zepbound brought in $1.3 billion in sales for Eli Lilly in this year’s third quarter.

Zepbound has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for chronic weight management in adults with obesity. The administration approved a new indication for use for Wegovy earlier this year to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease who are either overweight or have obesity.

With reporting from The Associated Press