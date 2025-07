Pharmacy warning of unsustainable demand for weight loss medication

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has issued a warning that the burgeoning demand for weight loss injections may be unsustainable, citing a significant mismatch between public interest and clinical suitability for the treatments.

The NPA, which represents over 6,000 independent community pharmacies, highlighted this concern.

A poll commissioned by the association revealed that 21 per cent of respondents had attempted to access weight loss treatments in the past year, either online or directly from a pharmacy. This figure surged to 35 per cent among 16 to 34-year-olds, contrasting sharply with just seven per cent of those over 55.

There were also 41% who agreed they would opt for weight loss treatments on the NHS if they were made available to them.

This figure rose to 64% among 25 to 34-year-olds, despite many of these patients being unlikely to be clinically eligible.

The NPA says the poll, in which 2,002 people were interviewed, reflects an increasing demand for private and NHS weight loss services.

NPA chairman Olivier Picard said: “Weight loss jabs are one of the biggest drug innovations this century, but growing demand for weight loss treatment highlights the need to make sure this is appropriate for those who want it.

“It’s clear from this polling that many more people are interested in getting weight loss jabs than would actually be suitable for treatment.

“We want to make sure supplies are carefully managed so that those in most clinical need can benefit from weight loss medication.”

open image in gallery A pharmacy owner speaks with a customer at a pharmacy in Pristina on March 27, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Spiralling demand, fuelled partly by social media, could see people being tempted to resort to unregulated online suppliers instead of regulated pharmacies staffed by medical professionals, they fear.

Online suppliers may not be offering weight loss jabs alongside a structured programme aimed at helping them change their behaviour.

Wegovy and Mounjaro are among a number of drugs that are recommended to help tackle obesity on the NHS.

Mounjaro and Wegovy are licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in patients with a BMI of over 30 or between 27 and 30 but with a weight-related co-morbidity. This occurs when an individual who has obesity develops another medical condition due to their weight.

The NHS currently rolls out Mounjaro to patients with a BMI of over 40 and at least four co-morbidities, the NPA says.

The NPA is calling for new regulations to protect patients buying weight loss medication online, so there is a full two-way consultation and all relevant historical medical records are reviewed before the treatment is prescribed.

They are waiting for more details about the role pharmacies could play in the rollout of the NHS weight management programme.

At least 85% of weight loss medication prescriptions were made by pharmacies in April this year, the NPA estimates.

Mr Picard said: “Pharmacists are experts in medication and many have extensive experience delivering weight loss injections as part of a package of care, including lifestyle advice.

“Pharmacies are well placed to help roll this treatment out on the NHS, and help people make the best use of these powerful medicines.”