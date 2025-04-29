Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novo Nordisk and a popular virtual health company are making Wegovy more accessible to millions of more Americans.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc., announced they have partnered with the Danish weight-loss drug maker to allow patients to access an online pharmacy directly through the Hims & Hers platform. Starting this week, they’re offering a bundle of all dose strengths of the semaglutide shot and a membership to Hims & Hers for $599 a month.

The partnership is aimed at making the pricey drugs more affordable and accessible. Until now, the injectable drug has been available through local pharmacies and Novo Nordisk’s pharmacy. Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk slashed its prices for Wegovy by 23 percent. A dose of Wegovy now costs $499, down from more than $600.

This move also comes after a judge rejected a bid by compounding pharmacies to keep making copies of weight-loss drugs. Other pharmacies were allowed to make cheaper compounds of the drug - basically similar chemical versions - while the main weight-loss drugs were in shortage. But they’re no longer on the Food and Drug Administration’s shortage list.

Hims & Hers company will continue to offer personalized compounded versions of semaglutide on its platform.

open image in gallery Novo Nordisk and telehealth company Hims & Hers Health, Inc., have partnered to make the weight loss drug Wegovy more accessible to U.S. patients. They’re offering a bundle starting this week. ( Getty )

The company’s shares jumped 29.9 percent to $36.90 in premarket trading, according to Reuters.

“We’re excited to work with Novo Nordisk, a company known for breakthrough innovation in clinical medicine and a strong portfolio of medications,” Hims & Hers founder Andrew Dudum said in a statement. “Bringing our teams together and continuing to explore our shared commitment and focus on delivering the future of healthcare has been inspiring. We share a vision of what consumer-centered healthcare looks like, and this is just the first step towards delivering that future.”

Included in that future is a “roadmap” that will combine Novo Nordisk’s treatments with Hims & Hers’s offerings.

“Beyond this initial collaboration, the companies are developing a roadmap that combines Novo Nordisk’s innovative medications with Hims & Hers’ ability to deliver access to quality care at scale, with the goal of improving long-term outcomes for more people living with chronic disease, and doing that more affordably,” Dave Moore, President of Novo Nordisk Inc., said.

open image in gallery Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has also partnered with providers LifeMD and Ro. Ro said adding the drugmaker’s treatments to its service will help more patients get care ( Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty )

Novo Nordisk also said it had partnered with providers LifeMD and Ro. Ro began offering single-dose vials of Zepbound and was directly integrated with Eli Lilly's direct-to-consumer website last year.

"Adding Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved treatments at the best available cash price will help more patients nationwide get the obesity care they need to achieve their goals, particularly those without insurance coverage," said Ro's CEO Zach Reitano.