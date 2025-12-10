Watchdog bans ads for at-home prostate cancer testing kits and supplements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adverts for at-home prostate cancer tests that claim to offer a diagnosis, including one that suggests patients can “skip the doctors” have been banned by watchdogs.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned six online ads promoting prostate supplements and home-testing kits warning they could “mislead vulnerable people” or steer them away from "appropriate medical advice”.

Four supplement brands, Nutrisslim, Nutreance, Muxue Trade and Impact Herbs, made claims that their products could treat medical issues such as enlarged prostate, urinary flow problems or prostate inflammation.

But regulators found none of the products were authorised medicines, and food products, including supplements, are not allowed to make medical claims.

Adverts from two companies - Self Check and Lifelab Testing - promoting prostate home-testing kits were also banned after they claimed that Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests could diagnose or rule out prostate cancer. But a PSA test alone cannot do either.

open image in gallery Lifelab Testing advert states you can 'skip the doctors' with this at-home PSA test ( Lifelab Testing/ ASA )

PSA is a protein produced by normal cells in the prostate and also by prostate cancer cells. Raised levels may indicate a problem with the prostate, which could be related to cancer in some cases. However, it’s the first step in deciding if more tests for prostate cancer are needed, it’s not a diagnosis.

One banned Facebook ad for Lifelab Testing contained the text “Skip The Doctors With a Rapid Prostate Home Test Kit”, which ASA suggested could be interpreted as the test being as reliable a diagnosis as seeing a doctor.

The company stressed this wording only appeared on a limited campaign in July and was intended to mean consumers could skip the waiting times for an appointment and an initial test, and not to avoid consulting a doctor altogether.

Two ads for Self Check appeared on Google one stated that customers could get “results in 10 minutes at home”. But ASA said the ads must not appear again and suggested they “failed to make limitations clear”. It added people could interpret the ads as selling tests that could diagnose cancer, not just PSA levels.

Google ads paid for by Nutreance implied their food supplements could prevent, treat or cure human disease, which included claims to treat or cure the symptoms of prostate problems, according to ASA.

open image in gallery Natures Finest by Nutrisslim advert appeared on Meta suggesting the supplement can help prostate problems ( Nutrisslim / ASA )

But Nutreance said phrases like “urinary urges” and “urine flow” in their ads reflected everyday experiences and general wellbeing, which consumers usually associated with age or lifestyle factors, without presuming disease.

Nature’s Finest by Nutrisslim UK paid for two meta ads and one ad on their website that have been banned. One ad stated “problems with prostate […] gone with this simple drink.” Another reference on its website said the supplement was “doctor-formulated”, which has since been removed.

A paid-for Meta ad for Impact Herbs also suggested their supplements could “reduce nighttime bathroom trips Improve urine flow and bladder emptying.” Another ad for Muxue Trade suggested its saw palmetto and nettle root supplements could reduce prostate inflammation, and improve blood flow.

ASA banned the ads and told the companies to make medicinal claims for products that were not authorised by the MHRA or to make health claims for food products.

Jess Tye, regulatory projects manager at the ASA said: “When it comes to health, people deserve honesty. Misleading ads about prostate supplements or tests can cause real harm, and today’s rulings hold advertisers to account. We’re continuing to monitor this sector closely, using our AI tools to spot problem ads early on. And if someone does have a concern about an ad they’ve seen, we’d encourage them to get in touch”.

Joseph Burt, head of diagnostics and general medical devices at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said: "The MHRA welcomes the ASA's action to tackle misleading claims about PSA home-testing kits.

"At-home or over-the-counter PSA tests help members of the public monitor their prostate health, but are not a definitive test for prostate cancer. These tests must not claim to detect prostate cancer, and consumers should carefully check the labelling and read the instructions for use.

"The MHRA has recognised the expansion of over-the-counter tests, including PSA tests.

"As part of our surveillance of medical devices, we continue to monitor the safety of these devices. Manufacturers of these tests have an important role in ensuring information about direct-to-consumer tests are put into context for the general public who use these tests as well as monitoring the use of the tests."