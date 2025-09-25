Medical expert reveals alarming new side effect of vaping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vaping is taking more people to the dentist's office with tooth decay and gum problems, according to an expert.

Dental surgeon Smita Mehra said she has seen a worrying rise in the number of young people who were coming in with cavities, oral health issues, and vaping symptoms that were previously rare in people under 30 years old.

Around 5.5 million, or 10 per cent of Britons, vape, according to research by Action on Smoking and Health published earlier this month.

Dr Mehra told the Daily Mail: “Vaping is far more addictive than tobacco for many young users, and it's harming their oral health in worrying ways.

“These are issues we would expect to see in older adults because they're caused by smoking. They are now appearing much earlier because of how frequently young people vape and the damage it causes.”

open image in gallery Dr Smita Mehra said vaping can cause dry mouth which prevents saliva from washing out bacteria ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Around one in five children, between 11 and 17 years old, have tried vaping, and 7 per cent are current vapers.

One of the main concerns is that vape liquid contains propylene glycol, a chemical that causes dry mouth, and vegetable glycerin, which coats the mouth and prevents saliva that protects tooth enamel.

“Nicotine in vapes also reduces saliva flow and warm vapour speeds evaporation, further drying the mouth,” Dr Mehra said. “The end result is less saliva - and saliva is your natural defence system. It washes away bacteria and neutralises acid. Without it, food sticks to teeth, plaque builds up and decay starts.”

She warned that vaping can also affect a person’s gums: “It can lead to inflammation, bleeding and infection - and the nicotine in e-liquids reduces blood flow to the gums, making things worse,” she said.

“We often see tartar and staining building up on the side of the mouth where someone holds the vape. It's a pattern we now associate with regular vapers - and increasingly seeing in younger patients.”

open image in gallery Bright and colourful vape packaging is more appeal to young people, a new study found ( PA Archive )

According to a study published in the JDR Clinical & Translational Research journal, vapers were 80 per cent more likely to develop dry mouth than non-vapers.

Research shows that vaping may cause a wealth of problems for young people. A recent study found that children who vaped were more likely to go on to be smokers, be diagnosed with asthma and have poor mental health. It also pointed to links between vaping and an increased likelihood of respiratory illness and substance abuse.

Earlier this week, experts called for a change to vape packaging to deter young people from buying them. It came after a study from University College of London found that standardised packaging and limiting flavour descriptions reduced youth appeal.

Dr Eve Taylor from UCL said: “Vape packaging and flavour regulations need to strike a delicate balance.

“They must aim to deter young people and people who do not smoke, while at the same time avoid discouraging people who smoke from using vaping to quit.”