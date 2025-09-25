Medical expert reveals alarming new side effect of vaping
Dental surgeon warns more young people suffering oral health issues linked to e-cigarette use
Vaping is taking more people to the dentist's office with tooth decay and gum problems, according to an expert.
Dental surgeon Smita Mehra said she has seen a worrying rise in the number of young people who were coming in with cavities, oral health issues, and vaping symptoms that were previously rare in people under 30 years old.
Around 5.5 million, or 10 per cent of Britons, vape, according to research by Action on Smoking and Health published earlier this month.
Dr Mehra told the Daily Mail: “Vaping is far more addictive than tobacco for many young users, and it's harming their oral health in worrying ways.
“These are issues we would expect to see in older adults because they're caused by smoking. They are now appearing much earlier because of how frequently young people vape and the damage it causes.”
Around one in five children, between 11 and 17 years old, have tried vaping, and 7 per cent are current vapers.
One of the main concerns is that vape liquid contains propylene glycol, a chemical that causes dry mouth, and vegetable glycerin, which coats the mouth and prevents saliva that protects tooth enamel.
“Nicotine in vapes also reduces saliva flow and warm vapour speeds evaporation, further drying the mouth,” Dr Mehra said. “The end result is less saliva - and saliva is your natural defence system. It washes away bacteria and neutralises acid. Without it, food sticks to teeth, plaque builds up and decay starts.”
She warned that vaping can also affect a person’s gums: “It can lead to inflammation, bleeding and infection - and the nicotine in e-liquids reduces blood flow to the gums, making things worse,” she said.
“We often see tartar and staining building up on the side of the mouth where someone holds the vape. It's a pattern we now associate with regular vapers - and increasingly seeing in younger patients.”
According to a study published in the JDR Clinical & Translational Research journal, vapers were 80 per cent more likely to develop dry mouth than non-vapers.
Research shows that vaping may cause a wealth of problems for young people. A recent study found that children who vaped were more likely to go on to be smokers, be diagnosed with asthma and have poor mental health. It also pointed to links between vaping and an increased likelihood of respiratory illness and substance abuse.
Earlier this week, experts called for a change to vape packaging to deter young people from buying them. It came after a study from University College of London found that standardised packaging and limiting flavour descriptions reduced youth appeal.
Dr Eve Taylor from UCL said: “Vape packaging and flavour regulations need to strike a delicate balance.
“They must aim to deter young people and people who do not smoke, while at the same time avoid discouraging people who smoke from using vaping to quit.”
