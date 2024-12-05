Britain needs a ‘vaccine taskforce’ to prepare for the next pandemic, Lords warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain needs a “peacetime vaccine task force” to prepare for the next pandemic, ministers have been warned amid concerns the government risks forgetting the lessons of Covid-19.

The government’s Science and Technology Committee has also called for the government to appoint a chief vaccines officer to help prepare the country for future threats.

In a letter sent this week, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, chair of the committee, said evidence to an inquiry held by the committee raised “troubling concerns about our capacity to manufacture vaccines for future biological threats.”

The warning comes after the government announced it has bought more than 5 million doses of bird flu vaccines to help battle a potential future pandemic. This follows an increase in transmission of the virus among animals.

The Science and Technology Committee said its interest in vaccine development in the UK was prompted by “a series of worrying developments”, including the sale of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) in Oxfordshire, and the later mothballing of the facility.

It also cited 11 reports that a planned reduction in state aid threatened AstraZeneca’s proposed vaccine manufacturing facility in Liverpool.

Giving evidence in January, Dr Clive Dix, former chair of the vaccine taskforce, said the Conservative government had “destroyed almost everything that was going on” in favour of reliance on Moderna. He said there was less resilience in the UK now because many manufacturers had walked away from the UK.

The committee’s letter added: “Our witnesses raised concerns that “other countries have learned the lessons … from where we are sitting, it appears that government and the public have concluded that the UK can do this and that we do not need to improve our systems”, comparing it unfavourably to the more pro-active EU response discussed below.”

It added: “The UK needs to ensure it retains robust vaccine manufacturing and scale-up capacity for the next pandemic, but it is falling behind other countries. Witnesses argued that the UK was fortunate to be able to produce a vaccine at speed in 2020 and should not assume this will be possible in the future without renewed and sustained support, and that this relative success may have led to some complacency compared to countries that have funded vaccine manufacturing more urgently.”

Earlier this year the government announced a new partnership with pharma giant Moderna to trial a new norovirus vaccine.