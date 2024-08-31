AI could help GPs pinpoint patients at risk of dying from heart problems

Support truly

Artificial intelligence (AI) could help GPs identify patients most at risk of developing conditions that could lead to death from heart problems, including kidney failure and diabetes, a study has found.

The approach could allow medics to treat patients earlier, helping to relieve pressures on the NHS.

The AI system, known as Optimise, was trained by academics at the University of Leeds using health records of more than two million people over the age of 30 from between 1998 and 2008.

This AI uses readily available data to gather new insights that could help healthcare professionals ensure that they are providing timely care for their patients Dr Ramesh Nadarajah

It identified 416,228 people as high risk for the likes of heart failure, stroke and diabetes.

This group made up 74% of patients who died of a heart-related condition.

Dr Ramesh Nadarajah, a health data research fellow at the University of Leeds, said: “Heart-related deaths are often caused by a constellation of factors.

“This AI uses readily available data to gather new insights that could help healthcare professionals ensure that they are providing timely care for their patients.”

In an Optimise pilot involving 82 high-risk patients, one in five were found to have undiagnosed moderate or high-risk chronic kidney disease.

More than half of patients with high blood pressure were given different medication to better manage their heart risk.

Plans are in place to carry out a larger clinical trial, according to researchers, who presented their findings at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in London.

We look forward to seeing how this will help accelerate and inform clinical decision-making, ensuring patients receive timely and effective treatment and support Professor Bryan Williams

Dr Nadarajah added: “We hope our research will ultimately benefit patients living with heart and circulatory diseases, as well as helping relieve pressure off our NHS systems, as prevention is often a cheaper solution than treatment.

“Next, we plan to perform a clinical trial where we are providing doctor-led care to patients.”

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation, which funded the study, said: “A quarter of all deaths in the UK are caused by heart and circulatory diseases and this new and exciting study harnesses the power of ever-evolving AI technology to detect the multitude of conditions that contribute to it.

“Early diagnosis is key to reducing hospital admissions and heart-related deaths, allowing people to live longer lives in good health.

“We look forward to seeing how this will help accelerate and inform clinical decision-making, ensuring patients receive timely and effective treatment and support.”