Britons smoke nearly 30 billion cigarettes every year, study finds

An estimated 28.6 billion cigarettes are smoked in Britain each year, equating to 78 million every day, according to a new analysis that highlights stark inequalities in consumption across the country. Researchers are now calling for targeted public health efforts to address these disparities and tackle persistent smoking rates.

Charities have branded the "staggering figure" a "stark reminder of the deadly toll of inaction", urging the Government to prioritise the Tobacco and Vapes Bill once Parliament reconvenes after its summer recess.

The study, conducted by Cancer Research UK in collaboration with experts at University College London (UCL), drew on monthly data from the Smoking Toolkit Study between 2022 and 2024. It estimates that adults who smoke consume an average of 10.4 cigarettes daily, with 5.5 per cent of smokers exceeding 20 cigarettes a day. This translates to an average of 528 cigarettes per smoker annually, culminating in the 28.6 billion figure for Great Britain.

While Office for National Statistics (ONS) data indicates that 11.9 per cent of UK adults – approximately six million people – smoked in 2023, marking the lowest proportion since records began in 2011, England faces a significant challenge. Cancer Research UK warns that the nation could struggle to meet its smokefree target of 5 per cent by 2030, with projections suggesting this goal may not be achieved until 2039 if current trends persist.

The analysis also underscored significant inequalities in cigarette consumption. Individuals from more deprived backgrounds smoked an average of 11 cigarettes daily, compared to 9.4 per day among those in wealthier areas. Regionally, the North East and Scotland recorded the highest consumption, with 11.7 cigarettes each per day, while London and the South West reported the lowest, at 8.4 and 9.5 cigarettes respectively.

Dr Sarah Jackson, a research fellow at UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, emphasised the dual benefits of reducing consumption. "Tackling smoking is not just about preventing uptake among future generations," she stated. "Supporting the six million people in the UK who currently smoke cigarettes to quit will have major benefits for public health and for the environment." Dr Jackson highlighted that despite declining rates, over 28 billion cigarettes are still consumed annually, generating "up to 140,000 metric tons of toxic, non-biodegradable waste". She added: "Reducing cigarette consumption, particularly in the most affected regions and communities, is critical not only to save lives and narrow health inequalities, but also to protect our environment from one of the most pervasive forms of plastic pollution."

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, stressed the need for continued vigilance. "While great strides have been made to bring down smoking rates, we can’t afford to be complacent," he said. "Every week, around 550 million cigarettes are still smoked in Britain – that’s enough to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool. It’s vital that everyone, wherever they live, can access the support they need to quit smoking for good."

Dr Walker described the Tobacco and Vapes Bill as "a historic opportunity to help stub out the harms of smoking" but expressed frustration that the legislation "isn’t progressing through Parliament as quickly as it should be". The bill, which cleared the House of Commons in March, aims to prevent anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, from legally smoking if it becomes law. It is currently awaiting further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

However, the analysis reveals that approximately 20 billion cigarettes have been smoked in Britain since the bill was reintroduced in the Commons last November. Dr Walker urged: "Tobacco is a toxic product that should have no place in our future, and I urge all parliamentarians to back a smokefree UK and prioritise this Bill when it returns to the House of Lords. This world-leading legislation has strong political and public support that can’t be ignored."

Reacting to the study, Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), underscored the urgency. "Since Parliament last debated the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, an estimated 6.7 billion cigarettes have been smoked in the UK," she said. "That staggering figure is a stark reminder of the deadly toll of inaction. Every day that passes without this legislation is a day lost in protecting our children from addiction and improving public health. We urge the Government to make this Bill a priority immediately after summer recess. The country cannot afford further delay – this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a smokefree future, and it must not be squandered."