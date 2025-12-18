The hospitals seeing the biggest increase in flu patients in England
Health officials have warned that hospitals are "nowhere near out of the woods yet", with flu cases persisting at record levels for this time of year. This alarming situation emerges as resident doctors in England enter their second day of strike action, embroiled in a bitter dispute with the Government over jobs and pay.
The dual challenge of industrial action and surging flu levels means hospitals remain on "high alert", health officials confirmed. New NHS figures indicate a continued rise in the number of people hospitalised with flu across England, maintaining record levels for this period, though the rate of growth has decelerated.
Last week, an average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day, up 18% from 2,660 the previous week. At this point last year, the number stood at 2,629 patients; in 2023, it was just 648.
Here is a list showing the latest available data for the number of flu patients in hospital for each region and NHS trust in England.
The figures have been published by NHS England.
The list is arranged alphabetically and reads, from left to right: name of region or NHS trust; average number of flu patients per day in the week ending December 14 2025; average number (in brackets) of flu patients per day in the previous week ending December 7 2025.
Percentage changes are included for the regional figures.
Regions:
Eastern England 287 (207, up 39%)
London 484 (408, up 18%)
Midlands 706 (627, up 13%)
North-east England & Yorkshire 813 (673, up 21%)
North-west England 386 (403, down 4%)
South-west England 195 (139, up 40%)
South-east England 269 (202, up 33%)
Trusts:
Airedale 26 (19)
Alder Hey Children’s 8 (8)
Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals 10 (12)
Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals 13 (14)
Barnsley Hospital 31 (24)
Barts Health 101 (85)
Bedfordshire Hospitals 38 (41)
Birmingham Women’s & Children’s 0 (0)
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals 22 (43)
Bolton 26 (30)
Bradford Teaching Hospitals 22 (28)
Buckinghamshire Healthcare 4 (7)
Calderdale & Huddersfield 36 (45)
Cambridge University Hospitals 19 (10)
Chelsea & Westminster Hospital 45 (35)
Chesterfield Royal Hospital 26 (13)
Christie 0 (0)
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre 0 (0)
Countess of Chester Hospital 20 (29)
County Durham & Darlington 40 (50)
Croydon Health Services 57 (33)
Dartford & Gravesham 56 (40)
Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals 24 (20)
Dorset County Hospital 5 (2)
Dudley Group 6 (14)
East & North Hertfordshire 11 (10)
East Cheshire 23 (17)
East Kent Hospitals University 14 (12)
East Lancashire Hospitals 13 (13)
East Suffolk & North Essex 58 (36)
East Sussex Healthcare 10 (3)
Epsom & St Helier University Hospitals 20 (16)
Frimley Health 54 (45)
Gateshead Health 0 (0)
George Eliot Hospital 0 (0)
Gloucestershire Hospitals 14 (12)
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children 6 (5)
Great Western Hospitals 17 (9)
Guy’s & St Thomas’ 25 (19)
Hampshire Hospitals 15 (17)
Harrogate & District 13 (10)
Hillingdon Hospitals 31 (26)
Homerton Healthcare 26 (21)
Hull University Teaching Hospitals 24 (19)
Imperial College Healthcare 0 (0)
Isle of Wight 7 (1)
James Paget University Hospitals 12 (11)
Kettering General Hospital 4 (0)
King’s College Hospital 32 (41)
Kingston Hospital 6 (2)
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 22 (21)
Leeds Teaching Hospitals 66 (65)
Lewisham & Greenwich 50 (30)
Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital 0 (0)
Liverpool University Hospitals 34 (32)
Liverpool Women’s 0 (0)
London North West University Healthcare 3 (2)
Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells 8 (3)
Manchester University 107 (109)
Medway 0 (0)
Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 32 (26)
Mid & South Essex 40 (20)
Mid Cheshire Hospitals 0 (0)
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals 32 (43)
Milton Keynes University Hospital 3 (6)
Moorfields Eye Hospital 0 (0)
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals 46 (36)
Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals 22 (13)
North Bristol 34 (33)
North Cumbria Integrated Care 27 (19)
North Tees & Hartlepool 46 (38)
North West Anglia 23 (17)
Northampton General Hospital 9 (8)
Northern Care Alliance 0 (0)
Northern Lincolnshire & Goole 52 (45)
Northumbria Healthcare 58 (46)
Nottingham University Hospitals 4 (4)
Oxford University Hospitals 15 (11)
Portsmouth Hospitals University 0 (0)
Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow 17 (14)
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn 7 (2)
Queen Victoria Hospital 0 (0)
Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital 0 (0)
Rotherham 46 (0)
Royal Berkshire 11 (9)
Royal Cornwall Hospitals 17 (11)
Royal Devon University Healthcare 38 (22)
Royal Free London 41 (45)
Royal Marsden 1 (1)
Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital 0 (0)
Royal Orthopaedic Hospital 1 (1)
Royal Papworth Hospital 0 (0)
Royal Surrey County Hospital 14 (11)
Royal United Hospitals Bath 6 (0)
Royal Wolverhampton 25 (21)
Salisbury 0 (0)
Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals 18 (12)
Sheffield Children’s 11 (7)
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals 103 (72)
Sherwood Forest Hospitals 38 (32)
Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital 23 (16)
Somerset 34 (29)
South Tees Hospitals 28 (24)
South Tyneside & Sunderland 53 (35)
South Warwickshire 0 (0)
St George’s University Hospitals 0 (0)
Stockport 23 (22)
Surrey & Sussex Healthcare 0 (0)
Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care 0 (0)
Torbay & South Devon 10 (7)
United Lincolnshire Hospitals 16 (16)
University College London Hospitals 12 (12)
University Hospital Southampton 22 (13)
University Hospitals Birmingham 249 (217)
University Hospitals Bristol & Weston 8 (3)
University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire 55 (44)
University Hospitals Dorset 2 (2)
University Hospitals of Derby & Burton 42 (35)
University Hospitals of Leicester 35 (42)
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay 19 (25)
University Hospitals of North Midlands 76 (83)
University Hospitals Plymouth 10 (9)
University Hospitals Sussex 28 (18)
Walsall Healthcare 32 (25)
Walton Centre 0 (0)
Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals 20 (16)
West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals 29 (21)
West Suffolk 8 (7)
Whittington Health 16 (23)
Wirral University Teaching Hospital 13 (9)
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals 43 (38)
Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh 3 (3)
Wye Valley 6 (8)
York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals 28 (28)
