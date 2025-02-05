Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cases of tuberculosis are on the rise for the first time in decades amid one of the worst outbreaks of the world’s deadliest infectious disease in the nation’s history.

Over the course of the last week, Durham’s Duke University Hospital has seen fewer than 10 cases. But that’s still higher than normal, according to infectious disease scientist Dr. Nicholas Turner.

"We absolutely have had a handful of cases in our area," Turner told WRAL News. "The numbers we have seen are a bit high for January alone."

Cases of tuberculosis are on the rise for the first time in decades in North Carolina, according to physicians. The news follows a major outbreak in Kansas

While the number of cases last year has yet to be locked down, 215 were reported in 2023. That’s an increase from 164 cases recorded during the previous year.

The last time the numbers were that high was in the 1980s, the station noted. A request for comment from the state’s health department was not immediately returned.

"We are on pace for two consecutive years of increases in our tuberculosis after 30 years of decline," Turner said, noting that the Covid pandemic likely impacted rates because people were not able to access preventative care.

Concerns in North Carolina follow a shocking outbreak in Kansas, where 67 cases were reported and two people died.

The state’s health authorities said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was providing on-site assistance to affected communities, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. It’s unclear if that work has been affected by the Trump administration transition.

Nationally, tuberculosis cases and incidence rates increased for a third consecutive year in 2023. That year the U.S. reported more than 9,600 disease cases. The World Health Organization said that tuberculosis had “probably returned to being the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.” Before the pandemic, U.S. rates and cases had been steadily declining since 1992.

The disease is caused by germs that area spread from person to person through the air, usually affecting the lungs, brain, or spine. While not everyone with tuberculosis becomes sick, symptoms include a weeks-long cough, coughing up blood, weight loss, fever, chills, night sweats, and chest pain, among others.

During 2023, the United States reported 9,633 cases of tuberculosis. The year saw cases and incidence rates increase for a third consecutive year

Tuberculosis is treatable through different medicines. There are also treatment plans for tuberculosis that is resistant to drugs.

In the U.S., where testing and treatments are largely available, it may come as a bit of a surprise, then, that a new case was confirmed at a West Michigan school last week. Figures also show that rates inched up in Alaska over the past year.

“At some point, when you have a small community, everybody becomes a contact in some way,” Chanda Hesson, an Alaska Department of Health nurse consultant who is part of the state’s tuberculosis team, told the Alaska Beacon.