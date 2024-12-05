Health chiefs issue warning over tuberculosis as cases on the rise in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Health chiefs have issued a warning after cases of tuberculosis in the UK rose in 2023, with more people seeking medical treatment for the serious lung infection which can leave patients coughing up blood.

Official figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show that cases of tuberculosis increased by 11 per cent by the end of last year, with nearly 5,000 people diagnosed with the disease.

The highest rates of tuberculosis were registered in London, with 18.7 infected per 100,000 people, while the rest of the country saw rates of around 8.5.

While there was also an increase among UK-born citizens, four out of five cases were in patients born outside the UK, with the most common countries being India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Romania.

Health bosses are now warning people with potential TB symptoms to seek medical help and not to avoid the symptoms, which can easily be dismissed as flu.

They include a continuous cough that lasts more than three weeks, night sweats, a loss of appetite, and a high temperature. It can be treated with antibiotics but can turn serious if not treated for a prolonged period.

Dr Esther Robinson, Head of the TB Unit at UKHSA, said: “TB is curable and preventable, but the disease remains a serious public health issue in England.

“If you have moved to England from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get promptly tested and treated through your GP surgery.

“Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or Covid-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk.”

It comes as the NHS struggles to meet demand as the number of people in hospital in England with flu is more than four times the figure last year.

An average of 1,099 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 39 in critical care - the highest recorded at this time for three years.

TB is the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, with the World Health Organisation estimating that 10.8 million people were ill with the disease in 2023.