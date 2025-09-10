Thousands at risk of invalidating travel insurance by using weight-loss jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weight-loss jab users could be at risk of invalidating their travel and health insurance, with many unsure whether it should be listed as a medication.

More than a quarter of 1,000 UK adults polled by the market researcher Consumer Intelligence said they did not know using drugs such as Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic counted as a medication for a pre-existing condition when buying cover.

The survey asked participants how they would classify their weight-loss jabs, with 11 per cent classing them as a cosmetic treatment for appearance, 10 per cent saying they are a lifestyle tool and 24 per cent categorising the jabs as medical treatments.

In most cases, insurers require those buying cover to disclose pre-existing medical conditions – but getting this wrong can void their insurance.

Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence, warned this confusion over weight-loss jabs could leave people out of pocket.

open image in gallery A study suggests weight-loss jabs may be protective against dementia and stroke ( Alamy/PA )

“This confusion isn’t academic; it has real consequences for millions of Britons purchasing travel and health insurance,” Mr Hughes said.

“When a quarter of the population doesn’t know whether their medication counts as a pre-existing condition, we’re seeing a perfect storm for claim disputes and coverage gaps,” he added.

The Financial Ombudsman Service reported a 19 per cent increase in travel insurance complaints in 2024, with 4,466 complaints, and medical disclosure disputes were a leading cause.

“This discrepancy isn’t just semantics; it demonstrates how the wording of insurance questions can inadvertently lead to non-disclosure,” Mr Hughes added.

About 1.5 million people in the UK take drugs such as Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy to deal with conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

open image in gallery Those who do disclose using GLP-1 drugs for obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes could see the price of their insurance increase ( Getty/iStock )

The medications, known as GLP-1 agonists, predominantly treat diabetes but are also available on the NHS or via private providers to help adults with a high body mass index.

The drugs are mainly used to control blood sugar levels, but they also reduce food cravings and, as a result, can cause rapid weight loss.

However, those who do disclose using GLP-1 drugs for obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes could see the price of their insurance increase – in some cases, pre-existing conditions can lead to an insurer refusing cover.

Mr Hughes warned that “treating all GLP-1 usage as pre-existing conditions potentially prices out customers” from insurance.

According to the comparison site Go Compare, the average cost of a single-trip travel insurance for customers with pre-existing medical conditions is £5 a day – that’s £2 more than for people with no pre-existing conditions.

However, some insurers, such as Admiral, do have specific sections on their websites about weight-loss jabs to warn customers they must declare they use them when buying cover.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) stresses on its website that you may not be covered if you “are dishonest and try to hide important details about your health”.

The ABI said: “You should disclose any pre-existing medical conditions, as well as any prescribed medication or treatment. The industry continues to stress the importance of disclosing pre-existing medical conditions and if you’re unsure of what to declare, you should contact your insurer directly to check.”