Tool to predict best diabetes drug for each patient could help millions – study

A new “personalised” online tool that predicts the most effective medication for individual patients with type 2 diabetes could benefit millions of people with the condition, researchers have suggested.

It comes as a study found that fewer than one in five people with the condition in England are on the best medication for them to manage blood sugars.

Designed by researchers at the University of Exeter, the tool allows doctors to go online and input clinical data that is routinely collected on patients with diabetes.

This includes body mass index (BMI), cholesterol, and HbA1c, a blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the previous two to three months.

The platform then recommends the most effective medication to lower blood sugar for that individual patient.

Researchers said their model is the first to their knowledge that gives a choice between five major drug classes, including DPP-4 inhibitors, GLP-1R agonists, sulfonylureas, SGLT2 inhibitors, and thiazolidinediones.

People with type 2 diabetes should manage their blood sugar to avoid complications such as kidney disease and nerve damage.

According to Diabetes UK, more than three million people in England with the condition use glucose-lowering drugs.

Metformin is usually the first line of treatment, with five other types of medication also available, although the effectiveness of these drugs can vary from person to person.

The tool was developed and tested using data from one million people with type 2 diabetes in the UK.

Findings published in The Lancet suggest patients who were put on drugs suggested by the model had a lower 12-month HbA1c and a lower risk of complications.

These patients also had a 38% lower risk of poor blood sugar control, also known as glycaemic failure, over five years, as well as lower five-year risks of complications with the heart and kidneys.

Dr John Dennis, an associate professor at the University of Exeter who led the study, said: “We have developed a completely new personalised approach for diabetes treatment that could benefit everyone with type 2 diabetes in the UK and worldwide.

“For the first time, our model allows people living with type 2 diabetes to quickly identify the best treatment to manage their blood sugar levels, helping reduce their risk of diabetes complications.

“This offers a major advance on the current approach to choosing diabetes medications.”

Professor Andrew Hattersley, from the University of Exeter, said: “Critically, our model can be implemented in clinical care immediately and at no additional cost.

“This is because it uses simple measures such as sex, weight and standard blood tests that are performed routinely.

“We hope that we can roll out the model quickly to make it available to help people with type 2 diabetes in the UK and across the world.”

The study also highlighted that fewer than 18% of patients in England were on the most effective drugs.

Researchers said: “Even in recent years since 2019 in England, only 17.8% of therapy initiations for type 2 diabetes were of model-predicted optimal treatment in clinical practice, highlighting great potential for model deployment to improve population-level glycaemic control.”

The tool’s performance in clinical practice is currently being assessed in 22,500 patients with type 2 diabetes across Scotland.

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, which supported the research, said: “This innovation using routine clinical data could help countless people with type 2 diabetes to get their blood sugars levels into a safe range, significantly reducing their risk of devastating diabetes complications and easing the burden of living with this relentless condition.

“If shown to be effective in practice and widely adopted by health services in the UK and globally, this tool could mark the most significant advance in type 2 diabetes care in more than a decade, improving health outcomes for millions.”

It comes after analysis by Diabetes UK found one in five adults in the UK is thought to be living with diabetes or prediabetes, which causes higher than normal blood sugars and carries a greater risk of developing the condition.

Some 4.6 million people are estimated to be living with a diabetes diagnosis, the highest on record.

Meanwhile, a further 1.3 million people are thought to have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, with about 6.3 million people living with prediabetes.

Dr Adam Babbs, head of translation at the Medical Research Council, one of the study’s funders, said: “With large variation between individuals with type 2 diabetes in how they respond to treatments, and many different treatments available, precision medicine like this has huge potential to improve patient outcomes and provide efficiencies for the healthcare system.”