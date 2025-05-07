Scientists just mapped your tongue. It may be the key to helping you lose weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Could your tongue be the key to helping you lose weight? With the aid of new research, scientists say it may be.

For the first time, researchers have mapped out the three-dimensional structure of the tongue and the sweet taste receptor.

These receptors can detect a large number of different chemicals that taste sweet and, unlike other receptors such as those for sour or bitter tastes, have evolved to not be very sensitive. This, in turn, helps us focus on sugary foods for energy and drives our cravings.

Better understanding this sweet taste receptor could help aid the discovery of things to regulate it and potentially alter our appetite for sugar, they announced on Wednesday.

“The leading role that sugar plays in obesity cannot be overlooked," Dr. Juen Zhang, a postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, said in a statement. “The artificial sweeteners that we use today to replace sugar just don’t meaningfully change our desire for sugar. Now that we know what the receptor looks like, we might be able to design something better.”

Zhang was the co-first author of the findings, which were published in the journal Cell.

open image in gallery Researchers at Columbia University just made a 3D map of the tongue. Could their findings help people curb their sweet tooth? ( Getty Images/iStock )

To reach this milestone, Zhang and his co-authors worked for three years.

They used a technique called cryo-electron microscopy to analyze the receptor, firing beams of electrons to help them capture images o 3D structure of the tongue and its sweet receptor.

The receptor, which consists of two main halves, includes a component that resembles a Venus flytrap. Knowing the structure of that part, which is called a binding pocket, may also help to better figure out why some people are so sensitive to sweets.

"Defining the binding pocket of this receptor very accurately is absolutely vital to understanding its function," study co-author Dr. Anthony Fitzpatrick, a principal investigator at Columbia’s Zuckerman Institute, said.

open image in gallery The research could help fight the nation’s obesity epidemic. Two in five U.S. adults are obese ( Getty/iStock )

“By knowing its exact shape, we can see why sweeteners attach to it, and how to make or find better molecules that activate the receptor or regulate its function,” he added.

Although the sweet taste receptor is found in the mouth, it is also found throughout the body. So, maps can support additional research looking at metabolism. That research could be incredibly helpful in the ongoing fight against obesity.

It’s a big problem to tackle in the U.S., where obesity affects one in five children and two in five adults. Furthermore, eating too much sugar is associated with larger fat deposits around the heart and in the abdomen, which are risky for a person’s health.

"We're trying to move our understanding of science forward to be able to help people," said study co-author Andrew Chang, a research technician at the Fitzpatrick lab.