Companies must do more to support staff living with tinnitus, academics have asserted, after a new study revealed the profound impact the condition has on working lives across the UK.

Tinnitus, defined as the perception of ringing or other noises in one or both ears without an external source, is estimated to affect around 15 per cent of the population.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University led an investigation into this issue, gathering data from 449 individuals with the condition, who had an average age of 54.

Their findings indicated that 11 per cent of those surveyed had reduced their working hours, 7 per cent had stopped working altogether, and 1 per cent were receiving disability allowance as a direct consequence of their tinnitus.

People affected by the condition described a number of workplace challenges including trouble concentrating, reduced productivity and issues communicating in meetings.

A new study has revealed the work place challenges of those with tinnitus ( PA Archive )

They also said they had problems with tiredness, felt slower at finishing tasks and were more prone to errors.

Those affected also highlighted impacts on social interactions and reduced work fulfilment.

Almost three quarters (72 per cent) said tinnitus had made their working lives more difficult.

Though the researchers pointed out that some people involved with the study had found ways to adapt.

The team found that an internet-based talking therapy programme was associated with significant improvements in work productivity and reductions in tinnitus distress, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Writing in the journal Brain Sciences, the authors wrote: “The present findings underscore the need for workplace policies recognising tinnitus as a potential disability and providing reasonable accommodation and options to access tinnitus interventions.”

Lead author Dr Eldre Beukes, associate professor of audiology at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Our findings highlight that, for some individuals, tinnitus is far more than a persistent sound; it can be a barrier to maintaining stable employment and workplace wellbeing, and often co-occurs with hearing loss, anxiety or sleep difficulties.

“This has important implications for employers and policymakers.

“Workplaces should recognise tinnitus as a condition that can affect productivity and may require reasonable adjustments.

“Policies supporting flexible work patterns, access to hearing related technologies and improved awareness among managers could make it easier for those affected to stay in work.”

She added: “Although our results are preliminary, and a control group would be needed to confirm the effects, they provide promising evidence that targeted tinnitus interventions may help people remain effective and engaged in their jobs.

“Offering timely support may also reduce the personal costs and the broader financial impact on the economy that is associated with reduced work capacity.”

Alex Brooks-Johnson, chief executive of Tinnitus UK, said: “This research shows why we must tackle tinnitus in the workplace.

“Tinnitus UK is committed to helping employers provide welcoming, productive environments and support for those with tinnitus.

“Proper access to tinnitus care and resources will lead to a happier and healthier workforce, able to work longer and more productively.”