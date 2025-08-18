Measles outbreak in Texas is over, say health officials
State health officials in Texas have declared the state's measles outbreak over which sickened 762 people
Texas health officials announced on Monday the official end of a devastating measles outbreak that sickened 762 people and claimed the lives of two young children.
The declaration follows more than 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case in the affected counties, meeting the public health threshold for declaring an outbreak over. The last reported case in Texas was on 1 July, according to state data.
Beyond the tragic fatalities, the highly contagious virus led to 100 hospitalisations. Cases were linked to outbreaks in Canada and Mexico, subsequently spreading to other US states.
Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Jennifer Shuford noted the outbreak's unusual nature, stating that before its onset, "most doctors in the state hadn’t even seen a case of measles because of how uncommon it has become." She attributed the successful containment to "testing, vaccination, monitoring and education." Ms Shuford further commended the efforts of healthcare professionals, stating: "I want to highlight the tireless work of the public health professionals across the state who contributed to the containment of one of the most contagious viruses."
Measles, a highly contagious virus, causes rash and respiratory symptoms, potentially leading to severe complications or death. It is prevented by the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, recommended for young children before school. State officials will continue monitoring for new cases.
