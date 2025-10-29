National audit reveals ‘dire state’ of treatment for stroke survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Stroke Association says stroke care is in a “dire state” in England with too few patients receiving timely treatment and only a third getting the recommended after care.

The charity says, as a result, thousands of stroke survivors are not getting the help they need to physically and mentally recover.

It warned that patients are also facing a “postcode lottery” when it comes to getting a clot-busting treatment, which can significantly reduce the likelihood of long-term disability.

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “Stroke changes a person’s life in an instant with far-reaching repercussions for many. It requires treatments including physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, and mental health support.

“The fact that 65 per cent of stroke survivors don’t get this is truly shocking and demonstrates the dire state stroke treatment and ongoing care is in.

“Stroke must be prioritised by governments and the NHS from prevention to diagnosis, treatment and long-term recovery, only then will stroke patients get the treatment they need, whenever they need it, so the increasing number of UK stroke survivors can live mentally and physically well.”

While stroke patients should be given a review six months after their stroke to discuss their physical and mental health and their ongoing needs, data from the 24/25 Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme revealed that only 35 per cent of patients had this review – the lowest level since 2019/20.

The Stroke Association said that data from the audit reveal that less than half of eligible patients are getting a clot-busting thrombectomy, a procedure which should be delivered within 4.5 hours of a stroke, which removes the blood clot and restores normal blood flow.

The charity said when it comes to thrombectomy, patients are facing a postcode lottery which “limits when and where this life-changing and lifesaving treatment is available for stroke patients”.

Patsy Hyman, 58, from Hounslow, west London, went to A&E in May with problems with her vision, where she was diagnosed with a stroke.

After spending a week in hospital, she was sent home but had ongoing issues with fatigue and poor mental health.

She did not get a six-month review.

Signs of a stroke NHS The main symptoms of a stroke can happen suddenly. They may include: face weakness – one side of your face may droop (fall) and it might be hard to smile

arm weakness – you may not be able to fully lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in 1 arm

speech problems – you may slur your words or sound confused The easiest way to remember these symptoms is the word FAST. This stands for: face, arms, speech and time to call 999.

“Even though I’m one of the lucky ones, recovery doesn’t stop when you leave the hospital,” she said.

“In fact, that’s when you really need someone to turn to and, without consistent follow-up, people can feel lost – you can look fine on the outside, but there’s so much more going on underneath. Stroke isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation.

“Every stroke survivor is different, and they should be supported for as long as they need it.”

Ms Hyman was initially supported by the Stroke Association’s NHS-commissioned services, but when funding for the service ceased, she was left without any ongoing support.

“I’m so grateful for the help I received from the Stroke Association, but now that the service has been shut down, I can’t help feeling robbed of the future support I could have had,” she added.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “While more people than ever are now surviving a stroke and the proportion of patients discharged to a specialist stroke rehabilitation service in the community has risen to more than two-thirds, we recognise there is too much variation in care.

“The NHS is continuing to expand lifesaving thrombectomy treatment, with rates increasing again this year, and further work is underway to reduce regional variation and ensure all stroke patients are able to access appropriate aftercare.”