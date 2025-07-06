Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Covid variant, XFG, is spreading across the world, with Southeast Asia countries reporting a surge in cases.

In the UK, the Health Security Agency has said the variant accounted for 30 per cent of cases in England in late June.

However, the true extent of the variant's spread remains uncertain, largely due to a significant reduction in Covid-19 testing compared to the peak of the global pandemic five years ago.

open image in gallery There is no evidence that NB.1.8.1 is more deadly or serious than previous variants ( Getty/iStock )

What do we know about the variant XFG?

XFG is a mix of earlier variants LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, with the earliest sample collected on 27 January 2025, according to the WHO.

As of 22 June 2025, there were 1648 XFG sequences detected from 38 countries, representing 22.7 per cent of the global cases that week, up from 7.4 per cent four weeks prior.

The variant has been the fastest growing in the last month compared to any other currently circulating types.

Recent reports from Southeast Asian countries have shown a simultaneous rise in cases and hospitalisations of this variant.

However WHO has designated the risk of this new variant as “low” and commented that current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness or deaths than other variants in circulation.

Why has there been a surge in new cases?

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists Stratus as one of its ‘variants under monitoring’, which means they may require prioritised attention and tracking by health authorities due to their increased prevalence and potential public health implications.

The WHO has said the growth advantage this variant has over others is “moderate”, as XFG is growing substantially across all WHO regions.

Data shows from the week of 5 May to the week of 26 May, XFG has increased in proportion across main global regions, including from 10.6 per cent to 16.7 per cent in Europe and from 7.8 per cent to 26.5 per cent in the Americas (AMR).

In Southeast Asia, the XFG proportion increased from 17.3 per cent to 68.7 per cent in the Southeast Asia Region (SEAR).

open image in gallery The Covid vaccines protect people from the worst effects of the illness ( Getty/iStock )

“It is normal for viruses to mutate and change over time,” Dr Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist of UKHSA said, adding that it continues to monitor all strains of Covid in the UK

What are the symptoms?

One reported symptom of Stratus is a hoarse throat, according to some experts.

“One of the most noticeable symptoms of the Stratus variant is hoarseness, which includes a scratchy or raspy voice”, Dr Kaywaan Khan, Harley Street GP and founder of Hannah London Clinic, told Cosmopolitan UK

He said in general, the symptoms of Stratus tend to be “mild to moderate”.

Healthcare experts have stressed, however, that there is no evidence that the new strain is more deadly or serious than previous variants, and that current Covid vaccines are expected to remain effective and protect anyone infected from severe illness.

Should you get vaccinated?

Under UK guidelines, people aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those aged 6 months and over with a weakened immune system were offered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine this spring.

Patients were offered an appointment between April and June, with those at highest risk being called in first.

If you are turning 75 years of age between April and June, you do not have to wait until your birthday; you can attend when you are called for vaccination.

For the next round of vaccinations, patients will be able to book from 1 September 2025 for vaccines to be given from 1 October, NHS England has advised health providers.

The NHS will get in touch to offer you the Covid vaccine if you are eligible.