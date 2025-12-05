Surgeon issues life-changing injury warning over home remedy for coughs and colds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading surgeon has issued a stark warning regarding severe burns sustained from steam inhalation, a common home remedy for coughs and colds.

Jeremy Yarrow, a consultant surgeon at the NHS Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery in Swansea, highlighted the recurring winter problem of patients, both children and adults, presenting with injuries from boiling water.

Mr Yarrow explained the inherent danger lies in the sudden spillage of hot water bowls, leading to serious burns on the face, chest, stomach, and legs. Such injuries often necessitate extensive long-term treatment or surgery, with young children being especially susceptible to severe harm.

“Every year, we at the Welsh Burns Centre unfortunately see too many children and adults with burns sustained from boiling water linked to inhaling steam,” he said.

“Many of the injuries have required admission to hospital and some have gone on to require surgery and skin grafting.

“The injuries I see can often involve burns around the thighs, lower abdomen and genital areas, with children at a much higher risk due to their thinner skin and lack of awareness of the danger.

“Unfortunately, these injuries have the potential to be truly life-changing and can cause lifelong disfigurement and scarring.”

open image in gallery It is cold and flu seasons ( Getty/iStock )

Mr Yarrow said using steam inhalation to cure ailments has not been proven to be effective and urged people to seek safer treatments.

A Cochrane medical review into the practice also found no clear benefits for using steam inhalation for treating such illnesses.

Mr Yarrow said: “Although inhaling steam is sometimes thought to be useful as a remedy for common colds and chest infections, evidence of the effectiveness is weak and theories that the steam loosens mucus, opens nasal passages or slows the replication of viruses are just unproven.

“I urge the public to not use inhaling steam as a remedy for the treatment of illnesses such as the common cold and respiratory infections but instead use over-the-counter remedies or those prescribed to them.”

He said people should act quickly if they do get burned.

“Should the worst happen and a burn injury occur, quick action can reduce the potential for long-term injury or scarring,” he said.

“Remembering the ‘3Cs’ in such an event can make all the difference.

“They are: cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound), call for help – 999, 111 or your GP for advice, and cover loosely with clingfilm or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing.”

open image in gallery People have been advised to check the age and condition of their hot water bottles (Alamy/PA)

People are also being reminded to take care when using hot water bottles as they can also lead to burns and scalds.

Janine Evans, an advanced practitioner occupational therapist at the Morriston centre, said: “Despite safety warnings over the last few years, we are continuing to see a rise in hot water bottle scald injuries every year.

“There are, however, a few simple steps that can prevent painful injuries.

“Always check the manufacturing date stamped on your hot water bottle – the year of manufacture will be in the centre of the date daisy found on the neck or collar.

“If it’s more than two years old, replace it – even if it looks fine. The rubber perishes over time.

“And never used freshly boiled water – always allow it to cool for at least five minutes before filling your hot water bottle.”