What is sloth fever? Symptoms and advice after UK Oropouche virus cases

The UK’s health security watchdog has issued an urgent warning as cases of a deadly malaria-like “sloth virus” were found in Britain for the first time.

Three cases of Oropouche virus, which naturally occurs in sloths, primates and birds, were reported across Britain between January and June 2025, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA.

All three cases were in people who had returned to the UK after travelling abroad to Brazil after a surge of virus infections across the region.

In some cases, the tropical disease can lead to meningitis and death, with two people in Brazil dying from the virus over the last few years.

Here, The Independent takes a look at Oropouche virus symptoms and what experts say to do if you think you have the disease.

Signs and symptoms of Oropouche virus disease

fever

headache

joint pain

muscle aches

chills

nausea and vomiting

rash

sensitivity to light

dizziness

pain behind the eyes

How is it spread and how to avoid it?

The lesser-known infection is spread through bites from small midges and some mosquitos, and can also be transmitted through sexual activity.

It is also feared the disease can be spread from mothers to babies during pregnancy, which can cause congenital or developmental abnormalities, according to the UKHSA.

There is no cure, but there are preventative measures travellers can take like wearing long-sleeved clothing and using insect repellent to ward off midges.

These insect repellents need to be 50 per cent DEET—the active ingredient which repels pests like midges and mosquitos.

Other measures include staying in places with air conditioning or window screens with fine mesh to keep out midges and using insecticide-treated fine mesh bed nets.

What is the cause and how is it treated?

Oropouche virus is an RNA virus that belongs to the Simbu serogroup of the genus Orthobunyavirus in the family Peribunyaviridae, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Treatment is about managing symptoms: rest, drink plenty of fluids, and take paracetamol or other over-the-counter meds to ease fever and pain, the UKHSA says.

If you develop severe symptoms, especially anything that might suggest brain involvement (like severe headache, confusion, or neck stiffness), the agency urges people to seek immediate medical help.