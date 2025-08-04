Warning issued to patients after using weight-loss jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health chiefs have raised concerns about patients regaining weight after stopping popular weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, calling for robust support to prevent them from piling on the pounds again.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the UK’s health watchdog, highlighted research indicating that many individuals regain weight if not adequately supported after ceasing treatment.

Nice stressed that those coming off the drugs should be offered "structured advice and follow-up support" to mitigate weight gain.

This guidance specifically applies to individuals receiving these treatments through the NHS.

However, an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK are currently using weight-loss injections, with the vast majority paying privately. These individuals will not be eligible for NHS support once their treatment concludes.

Over the next three years, approximately 240,000 people deemed to have the "greatest need" are anticipated to receive Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, via the NHS.

open image in gallery Research shows that many people regain weight after stopping treatment if they are not supported, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said ( PA Wire )

The new “quality standard” from Nice says that NHS patients should be monitored for at least a year after they complete treatment, and extra support should be offered if needed.

It emphasises building “long-term behavioural habits, use self-monitoring tools, and draw on wider support – from online communities to family-led interventions and local activities”.

This standard, a type of guidance for the health services in England and Wales, sets out expectations for health providers including how they should support patients.

“Successful weight management doesn’t end when medication stops or when someone completes a behavioural programme,” said Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at Nice.

“We know that the transition period after treatment is crucial, and people need structured support to maintain the positive changes they’ve made.

“This new standard makes sure services provide that vital continuity of care, and it supports the NHS 10 Year Plan to shift from a ‘sickness service’ to a genuine health service focused on prevention.”

open image in gallery The new ‘quality standard’ from Nice says that NHS patients should be monitored for at least a year after they complete treatment, and extra support should be offered if needed ( PA Wire )

Dr Rebecca Payne, chair of Nice’s Quality Standards Advisory Committee, added: “Weight management is a long-term journey, not a short-term fix.

“The evidence is clear that advice and support for maintaining weight after stopping medicines or completing behavioural interventions can help prevent weight regain and enable people to experience lasting benefits.

“We’ve seen excellent examples of services that already provide comprehensive discharge planning and ongoing support.

“This quality standard will help ensure all healthcare providers adopt these best practices, giving every person the best chance of maintaining their weight management success over the long term.

“This standard ensures healthcare services are equipped to provide that essential ongoing support.”

Commenting, Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “Pharmacies take their responsibilities seriously to provide full wrap around support to patients trying to achieve a healthy weight.

“We know that although medication can be effective in speeding up weight loss in some people, it is not a silver bullet and patients need to make long term lifestyle changes to make their weight loss sustainable.

“The current NHS roll out of weight loss treatment is very small, with only a handful of patients receiving it and it will continue to be the case that the vast majority of eligible patients will be seen by their pharmacy.”

open image in gallery An estimated 1.5 million people are taking weight loss jabs in the UK, but the vast majority are paying for them privately so will not be eligible for NHS support after they have finished their treatment ( Alamy/PA )

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to tackling obesity – what works for one patient will likely not work for another and, as with any medication, weight-loss drugs do not come without risk.

“It’s also the case that patients will likely need support to sustain their weight loss once they stop taking the medication. As such, this is important and sensible guidance from Nice.

“As a college, we’ve been clear that whilst weight loss medications have significant potential benefits for patients who are struggling to lose weight, they mustn’t be seen as a ‘silver bullet’ and ensuring access to sufficient ‘wraparound’ services – particularly for when patients come off their medication – will be key to optimal health outcomes.”