The short quiz that could you stick to your weight loss goals

The gyms are full and your fridge is stocked to the brim full of tupperwares of meal prep - it can only be January.

Its the start of the new year, and many will be fresh into plans to ditch the junk food and shed the pounds. Every year, thousands flood gyms and adopt new diets, all with the intention of improving their health and feeling better in their bodies.

But sticking to your weight loss resolutions can be tricky as everyday life ramps up and schedules fill. Grabbing a quick bite to eat from a fast food restaurant can be an easier option than prepping food in advance, and packing in the run in favour of an extra hour in bed can be appealing in the cold, dark mornings.

open image in gallery The short quiz could help you achieve your goals, experts said ( Getty/iStock )

A short online quiz could be the answer to helping you stick to your weight loss goals, according to new research.

Experts from City St George’s, University of London found that people who answered a quick questionnaire to determine their “eating profile” were more likely to stick with their programme and stay committed to their weight loss goals when offered personalised advice.

In the study, published in the journal JMIR Formative Research, 148 UK adults participated in a free 12-week digital weight management programme commissioned by the NHS.

They took the 17-question quiz, which asked participants to rank their reactions to certain statements on a scale from “1 - Strongly disagree” to “5 - Strongly agree”. These included statements such as “When I feel sad, I often overeat”, and “My eating feels like a ball rolling down a hill that just keeps going and going”.

Participants then were grouped into four profiles when it came to eating habits, including “maladaptive comfort-eaters” and “well-adjusted” people who just can’t seem to control their weight. These groups then received weekly personalised advice over a seven-week period through the Oviva weight loss app.

Results showed those who received tailored advice from the quiz were 90.5 per cent more likely to engage with the app than the group who did not take to the quiz.

open image in gallery Researchers said the study showed the potential of personalised programmes in tackling obesity ( Getty Images )

Average weight loss was also greater in the group who took the quiz, although the difference was not statistically significant within the seven-week time frame. The researchers say this might be because the trial was too short to have a significant impact.

There are hopes to extend the trial across a longer timeframe in the future, they added.

Dr Joanna Szypula, a behaviour change researcher from City St George’s, University of London, who led the study, said the study shows the potential of personalised programmes in tackling obesity.

“Obesity affects over a quarter of adults in the UK and is a leading cause of preventable illness and rising health care costs,” she said. “This is one of the first studies of its kind, it points to the potential of personalised programmes to drive down these numbers by getting people motivated and engaged in their own weight loss.

“Weight loss is personal – what works for one person may not work for another. By identifying these behaviour profiles, we can help people work out what is most likely to hold them back on their journey to a healthier lifestyle. The good news is all the factors we looked at can potentially be tackled and changed.”