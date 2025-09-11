First-of-its-kind online tool can assess risk of life-threatening condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health experts have launched an online tool designed to help the public understand their risk of sepsis.

The potentially life-threatening condition occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage its own tissues and organs. Some 48,000 people in the UK die from sepsis each year, with 245,000 people affected annually.

Sepsis is notoriously hard to spot due to a wide array of symptoms that often mimic other conditions, including the flu or a chest infection.

Developed by the UK Sepsis Trust and digital-first healthcare provider HealthHero, the tool prompts users to answer a set of questions about their symptoms and provides tailored advice.

The tool, available through the charity’s website, is the first of its kind to be digitised and requires no clinical knowledge.

open image in gallery Sepsis occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection ( Getty/iStock )

If the assessment identifies that a person is at high risk of sepsis, they are urged to seek urgent medical help via 999 or go to A&E.

People with a moderate risk are urged to call a doctor or phone 111, and if a person’s risk is low, the tool explains what they should watch out for and when to reassess.

Dr Ron Daniels, founder and chief medical officer of the UK Sepsis Trust, said: “For the first time globally, we are empowering members of the public with health professional-developed questions in an accessible format, based upon agreed guidance from multiple agencies including the medical Royal Colleges and the former Public Health England.

“Using this accepted guidance, people of all ages will be safeguarded and their loved ones able to signpost them to access healthcare in the best possible way.”

Symptoms of sepsis NHS There are lots of possible symptoms. They can be like symptoms of other conditions, including flu or a chest infection. Call 111 now if you, your child or someone you look after: feels very unwell or like there's something seriously wrong

has not had a pee all day (for adults and older children) or in the last 12 hours (for babies and young children)

keeps vomiting and cannot keep any food or milk down (for babies and young children)

has swelling or pain around a cut or wound

has a very high or low temperature, feels hot or cold to the touch, or is shivering

Dr Amina Hersi, clinical editor at HealthHero, said she believed in the tool on a personal level.

“In 2023, I lost my mother to sepsis – her assessment was completed incorrectly and that mistake had devastating consequences.

“That kind of helplessness never leaves you and I would never wish such pain on anyone.

“This tool gives people the power to act early. Even when you don’t have a medical background or equipment like pulse or oxygen monitors, this tool is there in your pocket, on your phone. It enables families to check their concerns quickly, at any time.

“With sepsis, every single minute counts. This tool has the potential to save lives. By putting clear health education directly into people’s hands, we’re helping them act faster and that can be the difference between life and death.”

open image in gallery Some 48,000 people in the UK die from sepsis each year ( PA )

Actor Jason Watkins, who is an ambassador for the charity, has worked to highlight the deadly impact of sepsis since the death of his daughter Maude, who died of the condition when she was two in 2011.

Commenting on the new tool, he said: “We lost our daughter, Maude, in 2011. I had never even heard the word ‘sepsis’ before – I didn’t know what it was. Very few did.

“It is almost impossible to contemplate what may have happened if we had known more about sepsis then – if we had asked ‘could it be sepsis?’ Awareness is everything. I want no parent to be exposed in this way.

“That’s why I wholeheartedly support this sepsis assessment tool. It empowers people – parents, carers, partners, loved ones – to take action and confidently ask ‘Could this be sepsis?’. It could, potentially, save thousands of lives.”