First-of-its-kind online tool can assess risk of life-threatening condition
Some 48,000 people in the UK die from sepsis each year, with 245,000 people affected annually
Health experts have launched an online tool designed to help the public understand their risk of sepsis.
The potentially life-threatening condition occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage its own tissues and organs. Some 48,000 people in the UK die from sepsis each year, with 245,000 people affected annually.
Sepsis is notoriously hard to spot due to a wide array of symptoms that often mimic other conditions, including the flu or a chest infection.
Developed by the UK Sepsis Trust and digital-first healthcare provider HealthHero, the tool prompts users to answer a set of questions about their symptoms and provides tailored advice.
The tool, available through the charity’s website, is the first of its kind to be digitised and requires no clinical knowledge.
If the assessment identifies that a person is at high risk of sepsis, they are urged to seek urgent medical help via 999 or go to A&E.
People with a moderate risk are urged to call a doctor or phone 111, and if a person’s risk is low, the tool explains what they should watch out for and when to reassess.
Dr Ron Daniels, founder and chief medical officer of the UK Sepsis Trust, said: “For the first time globally, we are empowering members of the public with health professional-developed questions in an accessible format, based upon agreed guidance from multiple agencies including the medical Royal Colleges and the former Public Health England.
“Using this accepted guidance, people of all ages will be safeguarded and their loved ones able to signpost them to access healthcare in the best possible way.”
Dr Amina Hersi, clinical editor at HealthHero, said she believed in the tool on a personal level.
“In 2023, I lost my mother to sepsis – her assessment was completed incorrectly and that mistake had devastating consequences.
“That kind of helplessness never leaves you and I would never wish such pain on anyone.
“This tool gives people the power to act early. Even when you don’t have a medical background or equipment like pulse or oxygen monitors, this tool is there in your pocket, on your phone. It enables families to check their concerns quickly, at any time.
“With sepsis, every single minute counts. This tool has the potential to save lives. By putting clear health education directly into people’s hands, we’re helping them act faster and that can be the difference between life and death.”
Actor Jason Watkins, who is an ambassador for the charity, has worked to highlight the deadly impact of sepsis since the death of his daughter Maude, who died of the condition when she was two in 2011.
Commenting on the new tool, he said: “We lost our daughter, Maude, in 2011. I had never even heard the word ‘sepsis’ before – I didn’t know what it was. Very few did.
“It is almost impossible to contemplate what may have happened if we had known more about sepsis then – if we had asked ‘could it be sepsis?’ Awareness is everything. I want no parent to be exposed in this way.
“That’s why I wholeheartedly support this sepsis assessment tool. It empowers people – parents, carers, partners, loved ones – to take action and confidently ask ‘Could this be sepsis?’. It could, potentially, save thousands of lives.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments