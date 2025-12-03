The common pre-teen habit that could be fuelling obesity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owning and regularly using a smartphone during your pre-teen years could be linked to a string of mental and physical health problems, new research has suggested.

Deciding when your child can have their first smartphone is a tricky choice faced by many parents. But a new study has shown that children who own the devices at 12 years old are more likely to develop problems with obesity, poor sleep, and depression.

The research conducted by a team at the University of Pennsylvania and published in the journal Pediatrics looked at more than 10,000 12-year-olds, some of whom had their own smartphones and some who did not.

They found those who did own a device by age 12 had a 31 per cent greater risk of depression than their peers who did not have smartphones. The odds of obesity and insufficient sleep were also 40 percent and 62 percent higher, respectively.

Scientists also found the earlier a child acquired their smartphone, the worse their health outcomes in those areas were.

The team then analysed the data of teens who had been given a smartphone at the age of 13, and found they had a 50 per cent higher chance of reporting insufficient sleep than when they did not own a device at age 12.

"Our findings suggest that we should view smartphones as a significant factor in teen health, approaching the decision to give a child a phone with care and considering potential impacts on their life and health," said lead author Dr Ran Barzilay.

He added the team are not claiming smartphones are bad for teenager’s mental health outright, but that they advocated for a "thoughtful consideration of the health implications, balancing both positive and negative consequences.

“For many teens, smartphones can play a constructive role by strengthening social connections, supporting learning, and providing access to information and resources that promote personal growth,” he said. “Likewise, some families may view a smartphone as a necessity for safety or communication."

It comes after a UK study found teenagers who are unhealthily preoccupied with their smartphones are more likely to be anxious, depressed and suffer insomnia.

Around one in five older teenagers display “problematic smartphone use” and many desperately want help to cut down on their usage, experts from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London found.