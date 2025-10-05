How an insect might change how surgeons operate on the human body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have hailed a "remarkable" discovery concerning a wasp-like insect's plant-cutting mechanism, suggesting it could revolutionise modern surgical techniques.

Researchers at Heriot-Watt University meticulously studied how female sawflies achieve such precise incisions when depositing their eggs within plant tissue.

Their findings reveal that the sawfly’s egg-laying organ, known as an ovipositor, functions as a biological reciprocating saw, instinctively discerning when to cut and when to displace material.

Crucially, female sawflies must preserve the plant during egg-laying. A peer-reviewed study confirmed their natural selectivity in cutting, thereby preventing structural damage to the host plant.

open image in gallery The discovery could have implications on the use of surgical tools during operations ( Getty Images )

Dr Verdaguer Mallorquí said: “We’ve discovered something remarkable – a cutting mechanism that essentially thinks for itself.

“The sawfly’s egg-laying organ can cut through soft plant tissue but automatically avoids the plant’s tough internal “plumbing” including the tubes that carry water and nutrients.

“This ensures the plant survives and serves as a food supply for the larvae coming from the eggs.

“This selective cutting happens purely through the tooth geometry and composition interacting with different material properties of the plant – no sensors or computers but rather elegant engineering refined by millions of years of evolution.”

The research team scaled up the sawfly’s cutting mechanism 400 times and tested it on material which mimics human tissue.

They found the system operated on a similar “ultimate stress threshold”, displacing the parts below this threshold.

Professor Marc Desmulliez explains: “This discovery has profound potential implications for surgical practice.

“Current surgical tools often struggle in complex operations. Surgeons frequently work in blood-flooded environments where visibility is poor and the risk of accidentally cutting vital structures is high.

“A surgical instrument based on this natural mechanism could instinctively avoid critical tissues whilst cutting precisely where it is needed – essentially giving surgeons a tool that helps prevent mistakes.

“Further input is now needed from surgeons but this newly discovered mechanism has tantalising prospects.”

The team used advanced electron microscopy and 3D imaging to decode the precise geometry of sawflies’ cutting teeth.

They discovered that small serrations work in concert with larger protrusions to create the selective cutting action.

It is the passive nature of this mechanism which could make it useful for surgery, they argue, as surgeons often work in blood-flooded environments where visibility is poor.

Findings from the international team’s work were published in the journal Bioinspiration and Biomimetics.