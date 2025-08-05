What is RSV? The main cause of hospital admissions for children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health experts say the UK should brace for a surge in a potentially serious virus following a record number of cases in Australia.

NHS officials said that the Australian winter is often a good predictor of how viruses will spread in England.

In Australia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have surged in recent months, and officials have said that cases have been steadily increasing in England since the start of 2025.

NHS England has urged pregnant women to get the vaccine, which protects against RSV, in order to protect their newborn babies.

The virus is a leading cause of death among babies and the main cause of hospital admissions for children.

open image in gallery An illustration of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ( Alamy/PA )

Kate Brintworth, chief midwifery officer for NHS England, said that while for most adults, RSV “only causes mild, cold-like symptoms, for older adults and young children, it can lead to serious breathing problems that can end up in hospitalisation”.

“Getting vaccinated while pregnant is the best way to protect your baby from the moment they are born, and now is the time for mums to act, to make sure their babies are protected ahead of their first few months this winter, when there tends to be more bugs circulating.”

Pregnant women can get the jab from 28 weeks of pregnancy onwards through their maternity services or GP surgery.

Older adults aged 75-79 are also eligible for the jab, and NHS England will start inviting people to come forward in the next few weeks.

Symptoms of an RSV infection NHS Most people only get cold-like symptoms, such as: a runny or blocked nose

a cough

sneezing

tiredness

a high temperature – signs include your back or chest feeling hotter than usual, sweatiness and shivering (chills) Babies with RSV may also be irritable and feed less than usual.

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds, but some people have a high risk of getting seriously ill from the virus, including babies and adults over the age of 75.

In babies, RSV is a common cause of a type of chest infection called bronchiolitis.

Last week, the UK Health Security Agency published data showing the efficacy of the vaccine. It said that the jab for pregnant women can prevent 72 per cent of hospital admissions for their babies.

And the vaccine is 82 per cent effective at preventing hospital admissions for RSV among older adults, UKHSA said.