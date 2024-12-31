Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cases of tularemia — a rare and sometimes fatal infectious disease that is also known commonly as “rabbit fever” — have risen in the US in recent years.

Between 2011 and 2022, there’s been a 56 percent increase in the annual average incidence of tularemia infections compared with previous years from 2001 to 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said that more than 2,400 cases were reported during the more recent time frame in a report published Monday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Cases were the highest among children between the ages of five and nine years old, older men, and American Indian or Alaska Natives.

Furthermore, the majority of the cases reported by 47 states came from just four. Around half were reported in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

open image in gallery A rabbit races across some grass. Cases of tularemia, the potentially serious bacterial infection also known as ‘rabbit fever,’ have increased in recent years across the country ( Getty Images/iStock )

This jump is largely a result of increased reporting of probable cases, the agency noted.

“These findings might reflect an actual increase in human infection or improved case detection amid changes in commercially available laboratory tests during this period,” the report’s authors said.

Although case numbers remain low, there was an average of 205 each year between 2011 and 2022.

Caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis, tularemia can be spread to humans by infected animals, like rabbits and prairie dogs, as well as through tick or deer fly bites, by drinking contaminated water and by inhaling contaminated dust.

The bacteria that causes infection has been designated a Tier 1 Select Agent, or the highest risk category, based on its potential for use as a bioweapon.

While symptoms vary, they can include, skin ulcers, pneumonia, and swollen lymph nodes, that are accompanied by fever.

open image in gallery A 3D rendering shows the bacterium Francisella tularensis. It causes tularemia disease ( Getty Images/iStock )

Signs of illness are apparent after three to five days, and the majority of patients were reported to have their symptoms start between May and September.

Vaccination for tularemia is not generally available in the U.S. The illness is treatable with antibiotics, and the case fatality rate is typically less than 2 percent — although it can be as high as 24 percent.

The report called for action to reduce the number of cases.

“Reducing tularemia incidence will require tailored prevention education; mitigating morbidity and mortality will require health care provider education, particularly among providers serving tribal populations, regarding early and accurate diagnosis and treatment,” it said.