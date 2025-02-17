Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New tests for prostate cancer being developed in the UK show promising signs of improving diagnosis and screening for men, according to researchers for the separate programmes.

One “super test” for prostate cancer developed by Cambridge experts identifies whether cancer cells are present, whether the cancer is early or late-stage, slow or aggressive, using a combination of more than 100 prostate-related biomarkers from both urine and blood samples.

The test, developed with EDX Medical Group, analyses the biomarkers with a bespoke AI algorithm, and the company’s scientists expect the testing could diagnose people across ethnic groups with 96 per cent accuracy.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, founder and chief scientific officer of EDX Medical, said it was a “truly game-changing test”.

“Every indication thus far shows it will be the most accurate and sensitive screening test available and will be transformative in tackling prostate cancer in men who may have no idea if anything is wrong with them,” he said.

“The incorporation of all these biomarkers into routine screening could revolutionise prostate cancer management by enabling earlier detection and more accurate risk prediction. What sets this test apart is the use of so many biomarkers with best-in-class instrument and reagent technology and our bespoke AI algorithm.”

open image in gallery Sir Chris Hoy said better testing for prostate cancer was much needed ( PA Wire )

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and supports campaigns to raise awareness and encourage early diagnosis, said he “wholeheartedly” welcomed this new test.

“I now know there is a need for better and more accurate prostate cancer screening tests and I wholeheartedly welcome this initiative by Sir Chris’ EDX.”

There is currently no national screening programme for prostate cancer, despite it being the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England with more than 55,000 men diagnosed with it in 2023.

Cancer Research UK says there is no national screening programme because there are no reliable tests that can detect prostate cancer that requires early-stage treatment.

Research has found the PSA prostate cancer test for people without symptoms has only led to a small reduction in deaths from prostate cancer, and studies have shown that some men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and receive often invasive procedures for it, but have a form of the cancer that would not have caused problems or needed treatment.

open image in gallery New tests have been designed to more accurately detect early signs of prostate cancer ( PA Wire )

The PSA test can also miss men who do need treatment: a recent major study found one in seven men with normal PSA levels have prostate cancer, and one in 50 with normal levels have an aggressive form of the cancer.

Dr Matthew Hobbs, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, said there was an urgent need for better testing.

“The current diagnostic pathway for prostate cancer is not good enough. Although we know that diagnosing prostate cancer is now safer than it has ever been, we also know only too well the need to make significant changes to the current pathway so that we detect aggressive cancers that are currently missed and do even less harm,” he said.

Prostate Cancer UK has backed the development of a separate test, the ClycoScore Prostate Cancer Test, which uses a simple blood test to detect cancers early that need urgent treatment, ensuring only patients at high risk of developing advanced cancer undergo further (and often invasive) testing.

A clinical trial for the test, which also uses biomarkers to detect prostate cancer, is underway at Royal Liverpool University Hospital in conjunction with GlycoScoreDx’s development and manufacturing partner Medtechtomarket Consulting.

Dr Hobbs said Prostate Cancer UK was proud to have funded the early research into the test and was “delighted” to see its progress.

“The GlycoScoreDx Prostate Cancer test offers a real chance to improve patient outcomes, and crucially to reducing late diagnosis of the disease,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to provide expert advice and support to the company as it takes the test into this crucial clinical trial and beyond.”