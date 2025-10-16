Cancer experts warn these men should have prostate screenings every year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading scientists are advocating for annual prostate cancer screening for men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations.

Experts at the London-based Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) state that the significantly elevated risk for these individuals justifies such preventative checks.

The ICR team has focused on identifying those most susceptible to the disease, thereby highlighting candidates for targeted examinations.

This recommendation comes as the UK National Screening Committee reviews evidence for a broader prostate cancer screening programme, prompted by calls for annual tests for all men, or those at highest risk.

At present, there is no national screening programme owing to concerns the prostate specific antigen (PSA) test is not reliable enough and can lead to men undergoing invasive tests and being treated for cancers that will not harm them.

However, it is known that BRCA gene mutations are linked to a higher chance of developing prostate cancer at a younger age and in a more aggressive form.

Of 100 men with a BRCA2 variant, for example, between 21 and 35 of them will develop prostate cancer before the age of 80, research has found.

Men with the BRCA1 genetic fault are more than three times as likely to have aggressive prostate cancers compared with people without the fault. ( Getty Images )

Back in 2019, the ICR team said men with BRCA2 mutations have such a high risk of aggressive prostate cancers that they should be offered annual PSA testing.

Now, their latest study findings, presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin, suggest men with BRCA1 mutations should also be offered an annual PSA test.

The Impact study, which is funded by Cancer Research UK, the ICR and others, assessed the potential benefits of PSA testing in men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations at 65 centres in 20 different countries around the world.

It found that men with the BRCA1 genetic fault were more than three times as likely to have aggressive prostate cancers compared with people without the fault.

The study found there was no difference in age of diagnosis, or the risk of developing prostate cancer, for BRCA1 carriers compared with non-carriers.

The new results also point to the risk of prostate cancer in BRCA2 carriers being more than double than in non-carriers, from 1.4% to 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the average age of diagnosis is 60 for carriers, compared with 65 for non-carriers.

Ccientists are calling for guidance to be updated so that both BRCA1 and BRCA2 carriers can receive annual PSA testing. ( Getty Images )

The ICR team said that while more accurate prostate cancer tests – such as a saliva test to detect genetic risk of cancer – are being trialled, targeted screening using a PSA test for those at highest risk could significantly improve early detection of the disease.

The scientists are also calling for guidance to be updated so that both BRCA1 and BRCA2 carriers can receive annual PSA testing.

Ros Eeles, professor of oncogenetics at the ICR, who led the study, said: “Our research shows that men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations face a significantly higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer.

“Until more accurate diagnostic tests become available, targeted PSA screening in this high-risk group could detect these cancers earlier, when treatment is more effective.

“We are urging regulatory bodies to act on the evidence and update current guidance so that all men from 40 years with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation are offered annual PSA testing.

“We are expecting an update to this guidance soon, and we hope to see the inclusion of BRCA carriers in any targeted screening programme, to give these men more control over their health and improve timely diagnosis.”

The study offered annual PSA testing to more than 3,000 men for five years.

The average age of diagnosis is 60 for carriers of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. ( Getty Images )

When looking at more widespread population screening, scientists and charities seem to be divided on the issue.

Evidence suggests PSA levels can rise for many reasons, including simple infections, and 75% of people with a raised PSA do not have prostate cancer.

A raised level can mean men are referred for unnecessary biopsies or MRI, or treated for tumours that may never cause harm.

The PSA test can also miss aggressive cancer. Evidence suggests around 15% of people with a normal result may actually have prostate cancer.

Amy Rylance, assistant director of health improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “These exciting findings confirm that annual PSA blood tests would enable men with the BRCA gene variant to find aggressive prostate cancers at an earlier, curable stage. It’s important evidence that men at the highest risk of this disease would benefit from screening.

“Three years ago, Prostate Cancer UK submitted evidence to the UK National Screening Committee that made the case for screening men with a family history of prostate cancer and black men – we await their decision.

“We’re proud that Prostate Cancer UK has funded Professor Eeles’ work for many years – and that she is now one of the lead researchers on our £42m Transform screening trial, which will find the missing evidence and new tests needed to build a safe and effective screening programme for all men.”