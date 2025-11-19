Prostate cancer charity issues warning over at-home tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prostate cancer charity has voiced concerns regarding the planned introduction of at-home prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, urging for greater clarity on how men with the disease will utilise them.

While Prostate Cancer UK welcomed the Government’s new men’s health strategy, the organisation stressed that further development is required before such tests can be endorsed for home use.

The strategy outlines that from 2027, subject to clinical validation, the Government intends to "introduce support to individuals who are on prostate cancer active monitoring pathways to order and complete PSA blood tests at home".

Chiara De Biase, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re pleased to see the Government prioritising improvement of men’s experience of prostate cancer care in its new men’s health strategy.

“The strategy discusses the use of at-home testing kits for PSA blood tests for men on active monitoring pathways, following clinical validation of these tests from 2027.

“This is an area of the strategy where we’re asking for more detail and we hope to know more in the coming weeks.”

open image in gallery Prostate cancer care will be transformed with routine at-home blood tests for the first time, under new government plans ( Getty Images )

She added: “Whilst there are a range of at-home PSA self-test kits on the market currently, the accuracy and safety of these tests is not proven, and so we cannot recommend them based on current evidence.

“What we do know is that getting a PSA blood test from a healthcare professional is the current standard of care on the NHS and that the way prostate cancer is now diagnosed and treated in the NHS is safer and more accurate than it’s ever been, driven by advances like the introduction of MRI scans.

“The PSA blood test is the best first test for signs of prostate cancer and is used effectively as part of active surveillance and monitoring programmes when carried out by healthcare professionals.

“We will be working closely with DHSC and the NHS to support implementation of the changes put forward in the strategy.

“But, for today, any men worried about their risk of prostate cancer or looking to find out more about testing can take Prostate Cancer UK’s 30-second online risk checker.

“With a few simple questions, it helps men understand their risk, and if they are at increased risk what they can choose to do about it, including speaking to their GP about the pros and cons of having a PSA blood test.”

open image in gallery Prostate Cancer UK has warned that some men with prostate cancer are missing out on life-extending care ( Alamy/PA )

PSA is a protein produced by normal cells of the prostate gland as well as those that are cancerous.

Prostate cancer can cause PSA levels to rise but so can other conditions such as prostatitis.

The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) is currently reviewing prostate cancer screening and is expected to make recommendations before the end of this month.

At present, it says the PSA test is not accurate enough to detect prostate cancer that needs treatment, arguing it can also miss cases of the disease.

As a result, men may have to undergo unnecessary and invasive tests and/or unnecessary treatment, it says.

Studies are currently looking at whether combining blood tests with other scans and test can improve detection.