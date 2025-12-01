More pregnant women turning to low-alcohol drinks, study reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts are calling for clearer labelling on low-alcohol drinks to distinguish them from alcohol-free options, amid growing popularity among pregnant women and a significant lack of information.

The plea follows a new survey revealing that seven in 10 expectant mothers have consumed "no/lo" beverages during pregnancy, despite over half feeling there is insufficient guidance available.

A study by the University of Plymouth, on behalf of Alcohol Change UK, surveyed over 2,000 currently or recently pregnant women, finding that 71 per cent had consumed a no/lo drink.

Of these, 72 per cent viewed them as a safer alternative to alcohol, and 69 per cent felt they helped them feel included in social events.

However, 55 per cent of women surveyed reported receiving no information on no/lo options from their midwife or GP.

While 78 per cent deemed drinks clearly labelled 0 per cent or alcohol-free as ‘very acceptable’ during pregnancy (80 per cent when breastfeeding), only 11 per cent found low-alcohol drinks (0.5-1.2 per cent ABV) ‘very acceptable’ while pregnant, rising to 40 per cent when breastfeeding.

Ailar Hashemzadeh, director of research and public affairs at Alcohol Change UK, said: "Many people try to avoid alcohol when pregnant, and the growing number of alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers, wines and cocktails offers a way to do that while still enjoying what feels like a ‘grown up’ drink."

A study found 71 per cent of pregnant women had consumed a no/lo drink ( PA Archive )

She added: "What this research has found, however, is that there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of guesswork going on, particularly with drinks that aren’t completely alcohol-free."

Ms Hashemzadeh concluded: "expectant parents would really benefit from clear advice from trusted professionals on when and how to use these drinks."

Alcohol Change UK is now calling for more clarity around alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks during pregnancy, specifically those in the 0.05-1.2 per cent ABV category.

The charity urges that healthcare professionals be provided with information on their consumption during pregnancy and breastfeeding to ensure consistent advice, and that labelling on low-alcohol drinks be improved to set them apart from alcohol-free drinks.

They also called for organisations providing advice to pregnant and breastfeeding women about alcohol to include specific guidance on these options.

Dr Kate Maslin, senior research fellow in maternal and child health at the University of Plymouth, and project lead, said: "Alcohol-free drinks have clearly found favour among pregnant and recently pregnant women as they look to make safer choices when socialising during pregnancy."

She added: "Yet, what really shone through, both in the data and when speaking with individuals to explore their experiences and attitudes further, was a feeling that information about the safety and suitability of these alternatives, particularly from healthcare and pregnancy professionals, has not kept pace."

Dr Maslin also noted that the World Health Organisation "advises there is no known safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy," and that the growing popularity of no/lo products has led to "reliance on internet searching and social media for guidance on their use during pregnancy, both of which can contain misinformation or conflicting information."

She concluded: "Alongside further research into the safety and suitability of alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks during pregnancy, it’s important that those engaging with and supporting pregnant women are equipped to give clear, consistent advice."