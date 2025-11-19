The vaccine that could also prevent pregnancy complications later in life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schoolgirls who receive the HPV vaccination could be less likely to suffer severe pregnancy complications in later life, a new study has revealed.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, offered to 12 and 13-year-old girls since 2008, primarily protects against HPV and a range of cancers, including cervical, mouth, and throat cancer.

Now researchers from the University of Aberdeen said the vaccine “may also protect against serious pregnancy-related complications”.

The new study, the first of its kind, examined pregnancy complications and vaccination rates among 9,200 women from Aberdeen between 2006 and 2020.

Incidences of pre-eclampsia, water breaking early and bleeding after 24 weeks were significantly reduced in women who had been vaccinated against the virus, according to the study, which has been published in the European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Reproductive Biology.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian examined information from the Aberdeen Maternity and Neonatal Databank.

Women who had taken the HPV vaccine were 48 per cent less likely to see their waters break preterm and before labour, had 62 per cent lower odds of pre-eclampsia and saw a 29 per cent reduction in odds in pre-birth haemorrhage.

“We know from previous research that if the pregnant mother had previously had HPV infection, or previously undergone treatment to the cervix for precancerous changes, they were at an increased risk of pregnancy complications such as preterm birth,” said Dr Andrea Woolner, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Aberdeen and honorary consultant obstetrician and early pregnancy lead at NHS Grampian.

“So we wanted to know if having the HPV vaccine, reducing the likelihood of HPV infection and thereby the need for cervical treatments, would reduce the chances of some of these pregnancy complications.

“We found that women vaccinated against HPV had better outcomes than those who were not vaccinated for several common pregnancy complications.

“This reinforces the importance of uptake of the HPV vaccine before the age of 15 years. Not only does the HPV vaccine protect against cancer – we have found in our research, that the vaccine may also protect against serious pregnancy-related complications.”

Dr Maggie Cruickshank, emeritus professor at the University of Aberdeen and consultant gynaecologist at NHS Grampian added: “Vaccinating boys alongside girls enhances herd immunity, significantly reducing the risk of HPV-related cancers in all genders and supporting healthier pregnancies in the future.

“These new findings also open the door to exploring additional benefits of the HPV vaccine for men.”