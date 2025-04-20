Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drugs for insulin, cancer, epilepsy and mental health are being denied to people held in police cells after they are arrested, according to a shocking new report.

Suspects detained in custody suites are even having emergency care withheld as a “form of punishment”, according to the study shared exclusively with The Independent.

The report has sparked calls for custody healthcare to be brought into the NHS, amid claims basic standards are not being met by private companies who currently provide it.

Deborah Cohen, chief executive for charity INQUEST, which represents families whose loved ones have died in custody, said the report is “deeply concerning” and urged ministers to respond before the risks “lead to catastrophe”.

“This is about the denial of life-protecting medication,” she said. “There is the ever-present risk of death and harm. It shines a light on the standards of healthcare in police custody suites.

“This report lays bare many of the concerns INQUEST has had for decades around the standards of care afforded detainees in police custody. The reality of this, denying people medication, which is life protecting does hold the risk of death and serious harm.”

The news comes as the government has triggered “Operation Safeguard”, which allows the prison service to hold people overnight in police cells, due to overflowing jails.

Researchers from Newcastle University, and Northumbria and Durham Universities went through hundreds of hours of police logs and spent long periods in custody suites interviewing staff and detainees over 2022 and 2023. They found multiple examples of patients being denied prescription medication for diabetes, arthritis, cancer, epilepsy, PTSD, and even insulin.

Researchers claim there was “scepticism and distrust of detained persons’ medical histories,” from custody staff.

Gethin Rees, the study’s principal author, said: “The thing that struck me is... it's a really important part of criminal justice but it is largely ignored.

“We are talking about the most vulnerable people in our society. The way society should be measured is the way we treat our most vulnerable so it’s vital we explore [this]...we found people wanted to get to prison because police custody was seen as worse than prison.”

Differing policies between healthcare providers covering custody meant a “postcode lottery” on the healthcare provided and what medications were allowed, research showed.

In some suites, people were not allowed prescribed medication that was not in its original labelled box, while in others, staff did not allow any medication for the first six hours - in breach of current guidelines.

Mwenza Blell, one of the researchers who spent hours within custody suites, said: “The option to trust people just does not seem to be real for health care professionals in custody.

“The scepticism partially derives from a risk-averse culture, driven by fears that detained persons are ‘drug-seeking’ and looking to ‘top-up’ for free.”

Stephanie Mulhern, who interviewed people who had experience of custody, told The Independent that one patient she met who had been denied prescription methadone had experienced such bad withdrawal symptoms that they admitted to crimes they did not commit, so they could be remanded to prison where they would be allowed their prescription again.

“People were so desperate to ease their suffering that they then ended up relapsing and scoring drugs and forced back into a cycle of committing further crime,” she added.

A core issue raised in the report was the lack of access to healthcare professionals in each police station, which impacts the ability of people to access healthcare and medication when they need it.

Custody healthcare is commissioned by police forces and is largely provided by private companies, which the report suggests leads to “strategic” cost-cutting.

Dr Mwenza said bringing back the provision of healthcare in custody into the NHS “would be useful”, adding: “I began to wonder how they know what standards should be.”

The Home Office was contacted for comment. A department source said the report was being reviewed with the National Police Chiefs Council to see if any issues require addressing nationally.