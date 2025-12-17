Patients left stranded and forced to take public transport to hospital appointments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patients with mobility issues have been left stranded with no way of getting to and from their hospital appointments, according to a review.

Every weekday, more than 20,000 people use NHS non-emergency patient transport services to get to appointments, operations and services such as dialysis.

But a review by Healthwatch, the patient watchdog, revealed transport services across the country are sometimes cancelled at the last minute or patients are told they do not meet the requirements for transport.

Wheelchair user John Nye, told the Independent he had to pay almost £100 for a wheelchair accessible taxi to get to and from his operation in June. The appointment was at 7am but patient transport was unable to take him before 8.30am.

“It cost me £98 for a wheelchair taxi that was contracted to the NHS who said I should not have had to pay,” the 82-year-old said.

open image in gallery Patients have been left stranded and told to take taxis and public transport to appointments, the patient watchdog found (stock image) ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery John Nye, said he had to pay almost £100 or a wheelchair accessible taxi to get to and from his operation ( John Nye )

“I do feel let down because I'm very independent and I get myself to all the appointments unless it's one that I'm specifically told not to drive,” he said. “We're supposed to be improving things for disabled access, but we're not getting any better,” the wheelchair user of more than 20 years added.

Fran Swallow was refused patient transport to take her back home following an emergency operation on her bowls in October. The 80-year-old explained she had been in hospital for six days when she was discharged without any means of getting home and told to take a taxi.

“I was in a nightie and a dressing gown and only had a few belongings” Ms Swallow told the Independent. She added: “I couldn’t even walk to the front door, I couldn’t walk that far.”

Her partner who is partially sighted was unable to pick her up and she did not have family in the area to rely on. Instead she had to call on a neighbour for help.

In another instance an 85-year-old who has “no car, cannot manage buses alone and can hardly walk”, claims because they are able to walk from their gate to a car, they were told they are not “eligible for transport”, Healthwatch reported.

open image in gallery Fran Swallow, 80, was refused patient transport to take her back home following an emergency operation ( Fran Swallow )

open image in gallery Edmund Clottey 52, needs to have regular dialysis appointments and has had trips cancelled last minute ( Edmund Clottey )

The patient watchdog found people were expected to get public transport, which was often non-existent particularly at weekends or early in the morning.

One patient using the service to attend dialysis appointments said transport would "arrive early, cancel trips and leave people stranded.”

Edmond Clottey, 52, needs to have regular dialysis appointments and has had trips cancelled last minute. He also explained that often the transport to and from the hospital carries several patients at once, meaning it can take up to two hours to travel between home and the hospital.

“It’s concerning, patient transport on the whole needs to be overhauled because it is not fit for purpose,” he told the Independent.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK, said: “People who have their life sustaining dialysis treatment in a hospital or dialysis unit have to travel to and from their sessions six times a week – just to stay alive.

“Sadly, transport is repeatedly ranked as one of the worst aspects of patient experience through our annual survey and our team regularly supports patients with transport challenges.”

Healthwatch stressed that those who need to get to NHS appointments should be given the support they need, this includes older people, disabled people and those requiring life-sustaining treatments.

“Hospital transport is under enormous pressure and seems to be being rationed more heavily than before as a result, to the detriment of some older people's ability to reach their appointments in good time, or sometimes at all,” Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK said.

NHS England has been approached for a comment.