Patients with complex abdomen and pelvis cancers ‘now surviving long term’

Patients with cancers of the abdomen and pelvis which were previously thought to be inoperable are now surviving long term thanks to developments in surgical techniques, according to a study.

Research funded by the Planets Cancer Charity published in the journal Cancers showed that patients undergoing high-complexity pelvic exenteration (PE) surgery can expect similar survival outcomes as those with less advanced tumours.

The study reviewed 319 cases of PE and found that five-year survival rates remained around 71%, with the median survival period for patients undergoing high-complexity PE being 9.8 years compared with 10.5 years for conventional PE.

With the right surgical expertise, even the most complex cases can have similar survival rates and quality of life outcomes to those with less advanced disease Charles West

About 4,000 patients in the UK require treatment for advanced pelvic cancers every year but PE is often ruled out due to potential damage to bones and major blood vessels.

Charles West, a colorectal surgery research fellow at the University of Southampton and University Hospital Southampton, who led the research, said: “This study challenges the idea that more extensive tumours are untreatable.

“It shows that, with the right surgical expertise, even the most complex cases can have similar survival rates and quality of life outcomes to those with less advanced disease.

“We hope the growing body of evidence for intervention in highly complex abdominal and pelvic cancers will lead to more patients being able to benefit.”

Neil Pearce, co-founder and chairman of Planets Cancer Charity, said: “This research highlights the importance of pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment.

“By funding studies like this, Planets is helping to build the evidence that will improve outcomes for patients with the most complex and difficult-to-treat cancers.

“The findings will be vital in shaping future treatment pathways and ensuring more patients have access to potentially life-saving surgery.”