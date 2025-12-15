Groundbreaking discovery finds genetic links to pancreatic cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Groundbreaking research has uncovered genetic patterns associated with pancreatic cancer, a discovery that could revolutionise early identification and intervention for the deadly disease.

Currently, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most prevalent form of pancreatic cancer, often goes undetected until its advanced stages due to a lack of effective early diagnostic tools.

The team, based in Southampton, Hampshire, and supported by the Planets cancer charity, believes their findings could lead to the development of personalised risk prediction tools.

Such advancements would enable doctors to pinpoint individuals who might benefit from earlier screening and potentially life-saving treatments. Known risk factors for the disease include smoking, diabetes, obesity, and inherited genetic predisposition.

open image in gallery At the moment, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) often goes undetected until its advanced stages due to a lack of effective early diagnostic tools ( Alamy/PA )

Dr Georgios Ioannis Verras, clinical research fellow at the University of Southampton, who presented the research at the British Association of Surgical Oncology (BASO) conference this month, said: “Our early analyses suggest new genetic patterns that may be relevant to pancreatic cancer risk in the UK population.

“If these findings are replicated in further studies, they could eventually feed into more refined risk prediction tools that combine genetics with age, sex and lifestyle information to help identify people who might benefit from closer monitoring in the future.

“While much more work is needed before this could have any impact on individual patients, it is an encouraging direction for future research.”

The scientists used data from UK Biobank, a database containing genetic information from 500,000 participants – to identify variations in genes connected to PDAC which, when combined with age, gender and lifestyle factors, could help doctors identify individuals at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Dr Zaed Hamady, of University Hospital Southampton, said: “By expanding our knowledge of genetic risk, we hope to develop more accurate models to predict.

“This could then form the foundation for targeted screening programmes, especially for those at highest risk, and ultimately save lives.”