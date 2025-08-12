New ‘remarkable’ pancreatic cancer vaccine offers fresh hope for patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A vaccine that appears to slow the progression of one of the most deadly cancers could be manufactured in bulk, researchers say.

The jab has given hope to patients after a trial found it increased the survival of participants with pancreatic cancer.

Researchers described the findings as “remarkable” and have already started testing the efficiency of the jab among a larger group of pancreatic and bowel cancer patients.

The jab uses a new type of immunotherapy, designed to improve vaccine delivery to the lymph nodes, which help the body fight infections and disease.

Pancreatic and bowel cancers frequently carry a mutation in a gene called KRAS, which plays a key role in tumour growth, and scientists developed the jab to recognise and attack this gene.

A trial found a cancer vaccine slowed disease progression and increased survival of patients ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, tested the jab on 20 patients with pancreatic cancer and five with bowel cancer.

When participants were followed up after 20 months, 68 per cent had developed strong immune responses specific to mutant KRAS tumour proteins.

Participants who had the strongest immune responses lived and stayed cancer-free for longer than those with weaker responses.

Some patients survived about two years and five months after receiving the vaccine.

In comparison, just three in 10 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive for a year.

Pancreatic cancer has some of the poorest survival rates due to late detection. It doesn't usually cause symptoms in the early stages, and as it grows, it can cause tummy pain, yellowing of the skin, unexplained weight loss and changes in stools.

Many patients see their cancer returning even after treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

But the trial showed the jab could help prevent the cancer from returning for more than 15 months.

Unlike other cancer jabs which are personalised to individual patients, this vaccine, ELI-002 2P, has a single version which can be given to all patients meaning it can be manufactured in bulk and given more rapidly.

Dr Dani Edmunds, research information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “It’s promising to see that vaccines could help people with pancreatic and bowel cancer live cancer-free for longer.”

“More research is needed to understand why some people benefit from the vaccine while others don’t, so that we can make sure we’re beating cancer for everyone,” he added.

Professor Richard Sullivan, director of the Centre for Conflict and Health Research at King’s College London, has suggested more research is needed.

“There is some interesting science in this study, but this is a long way from proving any sort of clinical utility,” he said.