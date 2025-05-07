Are ‘Ozempic feet’ real? Here’s what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People taking Ozempic and other popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs may expect to feel nausea or stomach pain. But, there’s yet another unexpected side effect of the medications that may lead to some confusion.

It’s been nicknamed “Ozempic feet,” when those shedding pounds on the injectable drugs find that the skin on their feet is sagging.

The focus on foot-related side effect appears to have started on social media, according to Heath, with users speculating that the appearance of Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey’s feet changed as a result of the jabs.

Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

But, are they real? Here’s what to know...

Physicians say ‘yes’

Doctors say the medications can alter the appearance of our feet.

Other signs are visible veins and tendons, Dr. Scott Isaacs, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, told Health.

“The underlying mechanism is that when fat is lost quickly, the skin’s natural elasticity may not be able to keep up,” he said.

open image in gallery People taking popular weight loss drugs may find saggy skin on their feet. The condition can lead to concerning consequences ( AFP via Getty Images )

Age and genetics can contribute to those changes, which may also be seen in peoples’ hands.

“As the heart becomes less taxed with extra weight, the water retention decreases, and the substructures of the foot (veins, tendons, bones) often become more visible,” Dr. Barry Weintraub, a New York-based board certified plastic surgeon, told the Daily Mail.

How concerned should I be?

Well, there can be painful effects and people may feel like they are walking on bone.

“The feet’s fat pads act as natural shock absorbers, and the rapid loss of tissue can leave the skin in the foot lax and unsupported,” said Isaacs.

That pain can lead you to walk abnormally and increase the risk of exacerbating or developing other conditions. It could also potentially lead to a change in a person’s gait, according to Isaacs.

Sagging skin can also be caused by pregnancy, aging, illness, and sun exposure.

open image in gallery There’s no sure way to prevent ‘Ozempic feet.’ But, there are steps to mitigate impacts of the weight loss ( AFP via Getty Images )

So, what do you do to avoid this?

Isaacs said there’s no sure way to prevent “Ozempic feet,” but that gradual weight loss can give the skin more time to adapt.

Wearing supportive footwear and inspecting the feet for any changes in appearance can help.

Notably, people taking these drugs for diabetes are at risk for other foot-related maladies.

Also, remember to drink water.

“Staying well-hydrated is also important, as it helps maintain skin elasticity and prevents dryness or cracking that can worsen foot discomfort,” he said.