Weight-loss jabs may have wider health benefits, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The use of weight-loss jabs may be associated with wider health benefits including lower risk of stroke and dementia, a study has suggested.

The research, published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine, found that participants who used the class of drugs which includes Wegovy and Ozempic had a lower risk of 42 health conditions compared with those who took other diabetes medications.

The conditions included heart and blood disorders such as deep vein thrombosis and heart attack, as well as neurocognitive disorders including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The study, based on analysis of data from 2.4 million participants, also suggested potential beneficial effects beyond those currently recognised, including a lower risk of substance use disorders, psychotic disorders, seizures, bacterial infections and pneumonia.

The observational study, led by Washington University clinical epidemiologist Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, analysed glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), which have gained popularity in recent years as weight-loss drugs.

The use of GLP-1RAs was associated by the study with an increased risk of 19 health outcomes including symptoms of gastrointestinal conditions such as nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, low blood pressure, fainting and arthritis.

The drugs mimic the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1, which stimulates insulin production and lowers blood sugar levels. They were originally developed to treat diabetes.

More recently, they have emerged as effective treatments for obesity, slowing digestion, increasing feelings of fullness and reducing hunger.

In December, the NHS spending watchdog recommended Mounjaro – also known as tirzepatide and made by Eli Lilly – for people with a body mass index (BMI) of more than 35 and at least one weight-related illness.

The Nature Medicine study analysed data from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to investigate the associations between GLP-1RA and 175 health outcomes in 215,970 people with diabetes.

This was compared with control participants who used non-GLP-1RA anti-hyperglycaemics, which are drugs that reduce blood sugar levels.

The study’s authors noted that their findings are observational and do not demonstrate causality.

They suggested the findings help “characterise the broad health effects of GLP-1RAs”, but note further research is needed to confirm the results in other cohorts and clinical trials.

The researchers also acknowledged that future studies should include more diverse cohorts, as data from the US Department of Veterans Affairs is predominantly from older white men.