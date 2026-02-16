‘Big measles outbreak’ leaves children hospitalised as health officials give warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “big measles outbreak” in parts of London is affecting unvaccinated children under the age of 10, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the outbreak in schools and nurseries in north-east London had left some children needing hospital treatment.

The agency had previously reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from January 1 to February 9, while more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported by seven schools and a nursery in Enfield.

Experts have warned the outbreak could spread across London, given the capital’s much lower uptake of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, and urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Figures published last August by the UKHSA showed just 64.3 per cent of five-year-olds in Enfield had received both doses of the MMR vaccine in 2024/25 – one of the lowest rates in the country.

While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and, in rare cases, long-term disability or death.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “Our latest data shows we are now seeing a big measles outbreak in north-east London, mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries, with some being hospitalised.”

She urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and for those who have missed any doses to catch up as soon as possible.

“Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to long-term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV vaccine,” she said.

Global health officials announced earlier this year that the UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles.

A message currently posted on the NHS Ordnance Unity Centre for Health GP surgery’s website said there is a “fast-spreading measles outbreak in several schools across Enfield”.

There is no treatment for measles, only a vaccination to prevent catching it (PA)

It added: “Infections have been confirmed across at least seven schools in Enfield and Haringey, and it is spreading.

“During this recent outbreak, one in five children have been hospitalised due to measles and all of them had not been fully immunised.”

Enfield Council said it is “working closely with the UK Health Security Agency, the NHS and local partners to respond to a confirmed outbreak of measles in the borough”.

Dudu Sher-Arami, Enfield’s director of public health, told The Sunday Times, which first reported the outbreak that there was a potential it could cause a greater pan-London outbreak.

Professor Azeem Majeed, professor of primary Care & Public Health, and head of the department of primary care & public health at Imperial College London, told The Independent the new outbreak was “very concerning” and could spread further due to the low uptake of MMR vaccines in London.

He explained: “One indicator of its significance is the clinical severity we are seeing, with some of the infected children requiring hospital treatment.

“In general, the most serious cases of measles will occur in children who have not been vaccinated. While the number of cases (for now) is modest, the outbreak could spread further given London’s low uptake of MMR vaccine, which means that many children are at risk of infection through not being fully vaccinated.”

He added: “Ensuring children receive both doses of the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to halt the spread of measles. As well as protecting individuals, high vaccination rates create ‘herd immunity," protecting those who are too young to be vaccinated themselves.”

There is no treatment for measles, only the vaccination to prevent catching it, which is part of the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) injection.

Two doses of a measles-containing vaccine provide high levels of protection and help prevent further outbreaks.

Alev Cazimoglu, the council’s cabinet member for health and social care, said: “The current outbreak has mainly affected children, and some have required additional care with a short stay in hospital.

“Measles is one of the most infectious known diseases. It is approximately six times more infectious than Covid-19.”