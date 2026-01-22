Norovirus hospital admissions soar by 45% as winter bug peaks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of patients in hospital in England with norovirus has jumped 45 per cent reaching a new high for this winter.

An average of 823 hospital beds were filled each day last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is a sharp rise from the previous week’s average of 567 patients. It is also higher than the figure at this point last year, which was 784 patients.

The data has been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter.

The number of patients in hospital in England with norovirus has increased by almost half (stock image) ( Alamy/PA )

Figures released today show 94.5 per cent general and acute hospital beds were occupied in the week ending 18th Jan, that’s more than at any point during the middle of January since 2020 which saw 95 per cent of beds occupied.

In addition to the vomiting virus, which is thought to be responsible for the spike, the NHS is also preparing for a predicted cold snap this weekend and into next week, which is set to add further pressure on the health service.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has urged people to “remain vigilant” as NHS pressures remain high.

He said: “Across the country, NHS teams have gone above and beyond – delivering hundreds of thousands more vaccinations and putting local plans in place to protect patients during the most challenging months of the year.

“Pressures remain high and we know another cold snap is on the way. I urge people to remain vigilant, follow the latest public health advice to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“Thanks to this government acting early – investing £450 million to expand urgent and emergency care and putting 500 new ambulances on the road this winter – patients can be confident that help will be there when it matters most.”

NHS National Medical Director Professor Meghana Pandit warned Norovirus cases didn’t peak until February last winter, so there could be further increases this year which could put hospitals under pressure.

Despite the increase in demand from norovirus, average ambulance handover times last week (37:22) were more than five minutes faster than the previous week (42:51).

A&E data published last week also showed 73.8 per cent of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in December - the best it’s been for five years.

Professor Pandit said: “Despite these pressures, we are clearly seeing shorter waiting times for patients than previous winters. This is a testament to the incredible hard work of NHS staff and the early and detailed preparation and planning they did ahead of winter this year.

“Although hospitals are incredibly busy, people should come forward for care as normal if they need it. You can also help prevent the spread of norovirus by frequent handwashing with soap and water and you shouldn't return to work, school or visit hospitals until you are 48 hours symptom-free. If your symptoms are severe, persist beyond a few days or if you're concerned, call NHS 111 or your GP for advice.”