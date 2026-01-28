UK health chiefs issue new warning about Nipah virus
Two cases of the deadly virus have been identified in India, authorities said
UK health bosses have issued a warning following an outbreak of the Nipah virus in India.
It comes as two cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed in West Bengal, according to Indian authorities.
Several Asian countries have tightened health screenings and airport surveillance for anyone arriving from India.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while the risk to most people remains very low, understanding the virus is important for travellers to affected areas.
It said no cases have ever been found in the UK.
Nipah can be spread from animals to humans, and it can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. It is estimated 40 to 75 per cent of those infected will die, the UKHSA added.
It was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore. Fruit bats tend to help the virus circulate, though the UKHSA said there is evidence it can infect other animals, including pigs, dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep.
People tend to show symptoms four to 21 days after infection, which usually begin with the sudden onset of flu-like illness or fever.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
