Thousands of patients miss out on weight loss jab due to NHS ‘postcode lottery’

Thousands of obese patients are missing out on a key weight loss jab due to a “postcode lottery” of provision in the NHS, according to a report.

Mounjaro, dubbed the “King Kong” of weight loss medicine, was supposed to be available through GP surgeries from 23 June under an agreement between NHS England and NICE.

But just eight out of 42 NHS Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) in England were able to provide treatment to patients, according to Sky News, who obtained the data using a Freedom of Information request. Many other ICBs were reportedly unable to confirm when treatment would be available.

Dr Jonathan Hazlehurst, an endocrinologist and obesity physician at University Hospitals Birmingham, said patients were “set up for failure” and have been treated unfairly.

"Giving people open promises and setting them up for disappointment and failure is clearly grossly unfair. That's what the current system is doing,” he told the broadcaster.

NICE said in December that the NHS should offer Mounjaro to patients with a BMI of over 40 and at least four clinical conditions related to their weight, such as heart disease or type 2 diabetes.

It calculated from NHS England data that there were 97,500 patients who should be treated in the first year.

But Dr Hazlehurst claims NHS England has only provided funding for just over 22,000 patients.

The Independent has approached NHS England for comment.

A spokesperson told Sky News that NHS England had "fully supported the rollout" of Mounjaro.

"We issued guidance and provided funding in March to all Integrated Care Boards to support treatment costs, enable scaling of services and provide wrap-around care, including digital support services,” they said.

It comes after NICE warned many individuals might regain weight if not adequately supported after ceasing treatment.

It stressed that those coming off the drugs should be offered "structured advice and follow-up support" to mitigate weight gain. This guidance applies to individuals receiving these treatments through the NHS.

However, an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK are currently using weight-loss injections, with the vast majority paying privately. These individuals will not be eligible for NHS support once their treatment concludes.

The new “quality standard” from NICE says that NHS patients should be monitored for at least a year after they complete treatment, and extra support should be offered if needed.

It emphasises building “long-term behavioural habits, use self-monitoring tools, and draw on wider support – from online communities to family-led interventions and local activities”.

This standard, a type of guidance for the health services in England and Wales, sets out expectations for health providers including how they should support patients.

“Successful weight management doesn’t end when medication stops or when someone completes a behavioural programme,” said Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at Nice.

“We know that the transition period after treatment is crucial, and people need structured support to maintain the positive changes they’ve made.”