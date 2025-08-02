NHS ‘invisible waiting list’ as three million patients await specialist appointments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three million patients in England have had no appointment after being referred by their GPs to specialist care, a new analysis has suggested.

NHS England figures last month estimated 7.36 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of May, relating to just under 6.23 million patients. The new analysis from MBI Health suggests almost half of those have been left in limbo.

Delays in making a first assessment can lead to late diagnosis, worsening symptoms and pressure on emergency services.

The Patients Association, which represents patients across the country, said if accurate, the situation was “staggering” and meant millions are waiting on an “invisible waiting list.”

The analysis comes after data showed the NHS is making progress in reducing the overall waiting list ahead of Sir Keir Starmer’s promise for 92 per cent of patients to be treated within 18 weeks by March 2029 - a target not met since 2015.

MBI’s analysis found that around 70 per cent of referral to treatment pathways fall into the category of being “unseen” since the patient’s GP referred them to a specialist.

The latest figures show how challenging that target will be, given an estimated one million of the three million unseen patients have already gone more than 18 weeks without receiving any care.

The analysis found that ear, nose and throat (ENT), trauma and orthopaedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and gynaecology and obstetrics departments were consistently the specialist departments with the greatest number of patients not seen for the first time.

Rachel Power, the chief executive of the Patients Association, told the Guardian “If accurate, three million people are trapped in an invisible waiting list crisis, stuck without basic diagnostic tests of first appointments while their conditions worsen,”

“The scale is staggering, as nearly half of all patients on a waiting list haven’t been seen by anyone. That’s not a healthcare service; that’s a breakdown.

“These aren’t just statistics. They’re people checking their phones daily for hospital calls that never come, unable to plan their lives while their symptoms deteriorate.”

Last month, figures showed 56.1 per cent of those on the list at the end of June this year were of working age (defined as age 19 to 64), up from 55.8 per cent a year ago and 55 per cent in June 2022.

At the same time, the proportion of people on the waiting list under the age of 19 has fallen, standing at 10.8 per cent in June this year, down from 11.2 per cent a year earlier and 11.9 per cent in June 2022.

The proportion who are over 65 has remained broadly unchanged at around 33.1 per cent.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “Thanks to this government’s record investment, reforms and the hard work of NHS staff, we’ve cut the waiting list by over 260,000 since July 2024, which also fell for the first time in 17 years in April and May outside the pandemic. On top of this, we have also delivered 4.6m appointments – more than double the 2m we promised.

“This government is delivering the fundamental reform needed to turn our NHS around, and our 10-year health plan will build on this progress, to ensure we meet our target that 92 per cent of patients wait no longer than 18 weeks for treatment by March 2029.”

The DHSC did not comment on the three million unseen patients.