Stop filming medical treatments for TikTok, NHS staff warn patients

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are risking their health and that of others by filming medical procedures for TikTok and Instagram, medics have warned.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) said filming NHS staff and treatments places undue stress on health professionals during treatments, and risks publicising people’s private medical data.

Filming can also distract staff and cause them discomfort, potentially compromising the quality of treatment provided, the society warned.

It said there has been a worrying trend of people videoing their procedures on their phones, often without asking permission.

The SoR is calling for clear and widespread NHS policies that prevent patients from filming or photographing their procedures without explicit permission.

This will ensure a safer and more respectful environment for both staff and patients, it said.

open image in gallery The SoR said there is a trend of people videoing their procedures on their phones, often without asking permission, and posting on social media ( Getty Images )

Ashley d’Aquino, a therapeutic radiographer working in London, told the SoR’s Annual Delegates’ Conference that she had been approached by other members of staff, in her capacity as a union representative, over patients recording some of their cancer treatment.

She added: “I had one patient whose relative started filming while I was trying to set up the treatment. It wasn’t the right time – I was trying to focus on delivering the treatment.

“We had another member of staff who agreed to take photos for a patient.

“But when the patient handed over her phone, the member of staff saw that the patient had also been covertly recording her to publish on her cancer blog.”

Most NHS staff wear identity badges and their names and job titles may be visible on videos posted online.

“It makes people feel very uncomfortable and anxious,” Ms d’Aquino added.

open image in gallery Most NHS staff wear identity badges and their names and job titles may be visible on videos posted online ( PA Archive )

A radiology department assistant from the south coast was using a cannular on a cancer patient, and the patient’s 19-year-old daughter started filming the procedure.

“She wanted to record the cannulation because she thought it would be entertaining on social media,” she said. “But she didn’t ask permission.

“In the next bay, a patient was having consent taken for a virtual colonoscopy, which is an invasive and potentially embarrassing procedure.

“That could have all been recorded on the film – including names and dates of birth.

“Anyone could be in the room – you don’t know their personal story.

“There are people who come into our department who have a limited social media presence because of risks to their safety. Patients filming make them feel unsafe in their own hospital.

“I spent the weekend afterwards worrying: did I do my job properly? I know I did, but no-one’s perfect all the time, and this was recorded. I don’t think I slept for the whole weekend.”

Dean Rogers, SoR director of industrial strategy and member relations, said the issue affects all health workers.

He said there are some hospitals which have good policies around patients taking photos and filming procedures. However, he said this must in place in all hospitals trusts across the country.

“Hospitals need to ensure that they meet the needs of patients while also looking after staff members’ wellbeing,” Mr Rogers said.

“And, in this case, safeguarding the one simultaneously safeguards the other – allowing healthcare professionals to do their job in safety, while also protecting patients’ privacy and helping them to receive the best possible care.”

Ms d’Aquino said there may be some valid reasons for patients to record medical conversations.

“Patients making audio recordings of consultations, for example, can enhance their understanding and retention of medical information,” she said.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s co-national medical director for secondary care, said: “We want to do everything possible to support patients’ understanding of their diagnosis and treatment, but it’s vital that, if patients wish to record any part of their NHS care, they discuss this with their healthcare professional first and it remains for personal use only.”