NHS facing ‘second surge’ in vomiting virus as cases reach highest level this winter

The NHS is facing a “second surge” of norovirus as the vomiting bug reaches its highest level so far this winter.

Figures published today show the average number of patients in hospital with diarrhoea, vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms each day this week rose to over 1,000 for the first time this winter.

This week cases of the vomiting bug reached 1012 - that’s an 8.9 per cent jump in cases from 929 the previous week.

“It’s vital that we do all we can to avoid a second surge in norovirus at a time when the NHS remains flat out coping with winter pressures,” warned NHS national medical director, Dr Claire Fuller.

Hospitals in England are tackling a sharp rise in norovirus cases (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

The average number of norovirus patients in hospitals per day rose from 361 at the start of January to 950 by the end of the month.

Although cases of the vomiting bug did stabilise at the beginning of February, figures have now been rising again for the second week in a row, prompting fears of a second surge.

NHS doctors have urged the public to help prevent the spread of norovirus to loved ones and colleagues by taking simple steps including good hand hygiene and avoiding schools and places of work until they have been symptom-free for two days.

Dr Fuller added: “The public has a huge role to play in stopping the spread of this bug by taking some simple precautions like good hand hygiene with regular handwashing with soap and water.

“If you have symptoms, stay home, rest and drink fluids, and please don’t go to places like, schools, workplaces, hospitals and care homes until you have been symptom free for at least two days.

“If you have any concerns about norovirus symptoms, local pharmacies can provide support and advice and remedies, or please contact 111 or use 111 Online.”

It comes as hospitals continue to deal with high levels of demand this winter, with almost 3,000 more ambulance handovers with known handover times compared with the same week last year.

Data also shows ambulances handed over patients more than two minutes faster last month, despite facing their busiest January since before the Covid pandemic.

Provisional figures out last week show there were 420,324 ambulance handovers with known times in January, the highest number for the month since 2020 and a 5.2 per cent increase compared to 399,415 in January last year.