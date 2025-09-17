Warning issued as Brits miss out on ‘vital’ NHS checks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A watchdog has urged greater awareness for the NHS Health Check after revealing over a third of adults are unfamiliar with the service.

The screening is commonly referred to as the "mid-life MOT."

But Healthwatch England found 36 per cent of adults unaware of the vital screening.

A new poll further indicates that many eligible individuals are not receiving invitations. The Savanta survey of 7,407 adults in England found 55 per cent of eligible men and 53 per cent of eligible women have never been invited for the "vital" check-up.

However, around three in five respondents (62 per cent of men and 60 per cent of women) reported attending every health check they were invited to.

open image in gallery Many people eligible for the check up had no idea it was offered by the NHS ( Getty/iStock )

The NHS Health Check is intended for people aged 40 to 74 without long-term conditions, with invitations issued every five years.

During the check-up a health worker will assess if a person is at a higher risk of certain conditions including heart disease; diabetes; kidney disease and stroke.

Those over 65 will also be told about symptoms of dementia.

“The NHS Health Check is a vital prevention tool, but it only works if people are invited, understand its purpose, and feel motivated to attend,” said Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England.

“Our research shows we must ensure that everyone eligible for the Health Check receives an invitation and is given clear information on why it is important.

“Key to this will be using trusted sources like GPs to reach those most at risk.”

Healthwatch England highlighted how the NHS Health Check is funded through public health budgets and claimed that due to reduced funding, local authorities and GP services have “deprioritised” it in recent years.

It has called for the Government to collect and publish data on who is being invited for the check-ups.

The poll also revealed inequalities in access to the health check with 32 per cent of men living in towns and cities saying they have been invited for a health check in the last five years compared to 21 per cent living in the countryside.

Healthwatch has called for specific action to be taken in the upcoming Men’s Health Strategy.

It says the consultation on the strategy names cardiovascular disease as a priority for improvement.

“The new Men’s Health Strategy is a crucial opportunity to get this right – and prevent thousands of premature deaths from cardiovascular disease,” Ms Ansari added.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.