Most people happy to share health data to develop artificial intelligence – poll

Most people are willing to share health data to develop artificial intelligence (AI) in the NHS – though they do not want to lose the human touch, a poll suggests.

The survey of 7,200 people, commissioned by the Health Foundation, found 75% of the public support sharing some of their personal health data to help AI use in the NHS.

However, they have reservations about a lack of contact with doctors and nurses, and about the NHS having access to other information about them, such as collected through Facebook.

AI is currently being used in the NHS to support staff in areas such as clinical decision making, analysing scans and test results, and scheduling appointments.

The new poll found most people were willing to share data in areas such as their eye health (59%), medicines they are taking (58%) and any long-term illnesses they live with (57%).

However, fewer than half (47%) said they would be willing to share smart phone-tracked data such as sleep activity, while only 44% were willing to share sexual health information (46% were opposed).

People also generally did not want the NHS to have access to shopping data about them such as when using an in-store loyalty card, or information collected through social media such as Facebook.

People also tended to be hesitant about tools that could distance patients from NHS staff or come between them, such as care robots.

Half of people said they would not want a robot delivering personal care such as help with washing and dressing, while 33% said they would be in favour and 17% did not know.

Some 42% were happy with robots assisting in surgery, while 36% disliked the idea.

Around half of people were happy for computer software to help staff decide when they should be seen (48% versus 35% against), and a similar number were fine with it helping decide on treatment (50% versus 31% against).

It is encouraging that most people are open to sharing their data to develop AI systems in the NHS Dr Malte Gerhold

But people named the ability to see and talk to NHS staff as their most important consideration when thinking about technology in health care, with older people most likely to think this.

The poll also found that people in lower income households, where the main earner is semi-skilled, unskilled or not in work, are significantly less likely to support the use of their health data than people from other socioeconomic groups.

Some 39% in the lowest socio-economic group said they would not be willing to share, compared with 16% in the highest group (made up of intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations).

Nevertheless, public trust in the NHS to keep data safe was strong, with around two-thirds of people having high or moderate levels of trust.

And, overall, 51% thought technology helped improve healthcare, compared to 8% who think it did not and 29% who thought it does not change the quality.

Health Foundation director of innovation and improvement, Dr Malte Gerhold, said: “It is only with the public’s support that the Government will successfully achieve its ambition of shifting the NHS from analogue to digital.

“It is encouraging that most people are open to sharing their data to develop AI systems in the NHS.

“When properly implemented, we know that AI has the potential to free up staff by supporting clinical and administrative tasks.

“However, these systems are only as good as the data used to design and develop them.”