NHS spending watchdog recommends smartphone apps for asthma patients

The NHS spending watchdog has recommended the use of eight apps to help people with asthma manage their condition.

The apps, which can be downloaded onto smartphones and tablets, can slash the risk of hospital visits, according to new draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Nice recommends using the apps on the health service for the next three years while further evidence is collected.

Each platform gives users advice on what to do when asthma symptoms change, reminders to take inhalers, trackers for medication and can also share information with GPs to make appointments more efficient.

Evidence suggests the technologies can improve asthma control, slash hospital visits and allow patients to use medicine more effectively, according to Nice.

open image in gallery Each platform gives users advice on what to do when asthma symptoms change ( PA )

The guidance stresses that these platforms will not replace regular reviews with healthcare professionals, but will be used to help patients manage their condition confidently.

Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, healthtech programme director at Nice, said: “Our independent committee has rigorously assessed the evidence for these digital technologies and concluded they show real promise in helping people better manage their asthma.

“By recommending earlier access to these innovations while further evidence is gathered, we’re driving transformational care into the hands of patients and healthcare professionals faster – while ensuring value for the NHS.

“With around 5.4 million people in the UK receiving treatment for asthma, these digital tools have real potential to empower patients to take a more active role in managing their condition and improve their quality of life.”

Some of the apps are designed for adults, while others are targeted at children and young people, with versions available for parents or carers to download.

open image in gallery Some of the apps are designed for adults while others are targeted at children and young people ( PA )

The eight platforms recommended by Nice are Asthmahub, Asthmahub for parents, AsthmaTuner, Digital Health Passport, Luscii, myAsthma, RDMP (Respiratory Disease Management Platform) and Smart Asthma.

Dr Chalkidou said the use of these platforms could also help address asthma inequalities.

“We know that people from deprived areas are three times more likely to have asthma and experience worse outcomes,” she added.

“Reducing health inequalities is central to our work, and these technologies could help address that by offering personalised support in a format that works for more people.”

The draft guidance is open for consultation until January 26.

Symptoms of asthma NHS The main symptoms of asthma are problems with breathing, such as: wheezing

coughing

shortness of breath

your chest feeling tight

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma + Lung UK, said it is “encouraging that Nice is exploring how digital technologies can support people with asthma”.

“Apps and online tools, such as a digital personalised asthma action plan, can provide more accessible ways for people to monitor symptoms and empower them to better understand their condition to keep them well and out of hospital,” he said.

“It’s important that these tools are not seen as a replacement for effective basic asthma care or clinical treatment and that the introduction of technologies do not create inequalities of care.

“As the NHS strives to move towards greater use of technologies, a shift of care from hospital to the community and greater prevention of ill health NHS systems need to put respiratory care at the centre of their plans for technological and non-technological aspects of care.

“Currently, only three in 10 people with asthma in the UK receive appropriate basic care, and asthma deaths are among the highest in Europe – much more still needs to be done to get people the support they deserve.”